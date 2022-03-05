HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — The Geneva Eagle boys and girls track teams took advantage of some home cooking and had strong showings in the Ohio Association of Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Indoor Track and Field Championships this weekend.
Kennedy Landrus, a senior, led the group with a second-place finish in the weight throw with a toss of 47-foot, 1-inch on Saturday at Spire Institute where the Geneva teams train for indoor and outdoor track.
Landrus plans to continue her career by walking on at Kent State University next year, but hopes to also better her shot put throws by a foot before the spring ends, and learn more technique in the discus.
Norwayne senior Grace Sparks placed above Landrus with a high mark of 47-11.
The Geneva boys team competed on Friday during the Division I meet and had solid performances in the 400 meters, 200 meters and the 4X400 relay.
On Friday, Connor Boland finished fifth in the 400 at 49.36, 10th in the 200 at 22.42 was part of the 400 relay team ran 3:28.91 to post 10th, just short of qualifying for a national indoor track meet.
Eagles boys coach Emily Long said she tells the team that Spire Institute is the teams home and to just relax and enjoy the experience.
"This is what you've been working toward," she said she told them.
Long said the indoor program has helped increase participants as the team has about 100 members between the boys and girls teams heading into the outdoor season. She said that has been encouraging as COVID-19 had lowered participation last year.
Geneva girls coach Jason Dalton said it has been a fantastic indoor track season.
"Kennedy has put a lot of extra work the last couple of years," Dalton said.
Geneva throws coach John Mirabell said he has spent a lot of time on YouTube, viewing weight throw technique since it is not an event contested outdoors in Ohio track meets.
Mirabell said Landrus will have to add a lot of distance to be competitive, but feels she can do it with good college coaching.
He added he has spent time watching weight throwers when attending meets to watch his son, Jacob, run at Kent State.
Mirabell said Landrus is not only a good athlete, but she is also a special person.
"She is an amazing human being," Mirabell said.
The Eagles girls team also had a lot of success on the track with the 4X800 team consisting of Maggie Moon, Mya Evangelista, Alivia Reece and Renee Tetlow, earning a fourth-place finish with a time of 10:13.35
"We had some good performances," Dalton said.
The 4X200 meter relay which included Lilly Schiemann, Alivia Reece, Hannah Costello and Sydney Park finished with a time of 1:56.7, and Evangelista placed 10th in the mile with a time of 5:26.3.
The girls 4X400 relay finished in a time of 4:28 with Schiemann, Sydney Park, Riley Park and Renee Tetlow competing.
