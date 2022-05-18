AUSTINTOWN — Despite Wednesday’s dreary weather, Geneva senior pole vaulter Steven Harrington was walking on sunshine.
In just his second season as a pole vaulter, Harrington earned his first trip to next week’s Division I regional meet.
As sprinkles fell (moisture that later blossomed into a steady shower) at Fitch High School, Harrington cleared 11 feet to finish fourth in Wednesday’s final during the Division I track and field meet.
Fitch’s Harrison Spalding won the event (13-8) followed by Solon’s Alex Bzadafka (13-4) and Ricky Berns (12-0). The top four finishers in each final advance to the regional.
Harrington said adjusting for the wind was a factor. Between jumps, he kept his pole under wraps to keep it as dry as possible.
“I wish it could have been warmer,” Harrington said, adding that when he cleared 11-0, he felt “relief that I made it into regionals.”
A year ago, Harrington cleared 9-0 in his first district meet. His personal best is 11-6.
Two years ago, Harrington switched from long jump to pole vault.
“I really like it,” Harrington said, admitting that the first time he tried he was “intimidated.”
In the fall, Harrington will attend the University of Akron to study mechanical engineering. He will be a walk-on for the Zips men’s track and field team.
Eagles freshman Abe Rosales cleared 9-0 to tie for 12th. It was his first competition at Fitch.
“Walking in, I said, ‘Wow, this is a nice stadium,’ ” said Rosales, who expressed happiness for Harrington whom he considers a mentor.
“He helps me [perhaps a little] more than my coach,” said Rosales, who also competes on the Eagles 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams. “I have a great coach but when he’s not around, Steve helps me just as much and he critiques me.”
Rosales has experience with the long jump and high jump.
One thing he likes about pole vault “is flinging myself through the air — that’s pretty cool.”
Eagles junior Christian Santiago finished seventh in the long jump. His final leap was 19-2, two inches off his personal best.
“It felt pretty great,” he said, adding that this is hist first season competing in long jump
“It was kind of hard at first,” he said of his first season in track.
A big challenge Wednesday, he said, “was staying warm. You’ve got to stay moving because when you get could you tense up.”
Santiago;s teammate, senior Dominic Quinn, was 15th (17.10-5).
In the discus, Lakeside freshman Kaleb Burnheimer was 18th (105-9) and Geneva senior Liam Gearhart was 24th (91-4).
In the girls high jump, Lakeside senior Mia Milano was fifth (4-8). Lakeside shot putters Deaundra Severino (27-5.750 and Kortnean Mansfield (19-7.5) were 12th and 24th, respectively.
In the running preliminaries, Santiago and Rosales were part of Geneva’s 4x200 team that finished ninth and just missed qualifying for Friday’s final.
The Eagles team also included Charlie Myers and Owen Pfeifer, and ran 1:38.49, finishing a half-second just behind Lakeside’s team that finished eighth to qualify.
The Dragons team of Malachi Matlock, Karrye White, Thurston Shaw, Alex Raffa ran 1:37.9.
In the 400, Geneva junior Conor Boland finished second (51.41) to qualify for Friday’s final. Only Aurora senior Ryan Kotora (51.25) was faster.
Boland also finished second (22.51) in the 220 prelims. Boardman’s Ben Alvarico was first (22.48).
Also earning a race on Friday was Geneva freshman Donald Shymyske who was seventh (2:08.25) in the 800.
Lakeside’s 4x100 team of Raffa, Demario Hanna, Malachi Donahue, Matlock just missed qualifying, finishing ninth (46.53), a little more than a half-second behind Chaney.
The Geneva quartet of Myers, Rosales, Pfeifer, Dominic Quinn finished 11th.
