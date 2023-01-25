A year ago at this time, Michael Hupertz and Ayden Gillispie were trying to play catch-up.
The now two Geneva seniors spent much of last season missing mat time with injuries. Hupertz had a staph infection, and Gillispie was out with a concussion.
As the wrestling season heads to Perry High School this weekend for the Chagrin Valley Conference Tournament, both wrestlers are happy to be healthy and in mid-season form, rather than trying to catch up to where they should be.
Wrestling starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, and continues at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
“It affected me a good bit,” Hupertz said of the injuries that caused him to miss last year’s CVC tournament. “I worked hard once I got back. I didn’t really have a choice. I didn’t have a whole lot of time. It was tough, my conditioning was out. I worked around it the best I could.”
Hupertz made it back in time to wrestle in the postseason and picked up a couple of wins at the Division II Harvey Sectional Tournament before being eliminated.
Gillespie, on the other hand, was not so fortunate.
“I got the concussion right around this time of the season,” he said. “I missed sectionals, districts, the whole thing. It was the first time I ever missed districts.”
Both wrestlers are having strong seasons.
Hupertz, at 215 pounds, has a 16-4 record, while Gillespie (126) checks in at 16-9. At Warren Howland last weekend, Hupertz finished first in his weight class and Gillespie took second.
“It’s great having them both back in the room,” Eagles coach Ron Cerjan said. “They bring a lot of leadership and we’re hoping to move forward this year. They both have a great opportunity. They’re working hard and their records are looking good.”
For Hupertz, this weekend will be his first time wrestling in the CVC Tournament.
“I’ve always been out for one reason or another,” he said. “I’ve been there as a spectator, but I’ve never wrestled in it. It’s been frustrating seeing kids you know you can compete with, but you can’t.”
This weekend’s conference tournament is a sort of benchmark to wrestlers for a couple of reasons.
One, the mat season which includes strict dieting and rigorous hours in the room after school, is finally getting near the end. More importantly, winning is more important than ever.
“At times during the season, you kind of want it to be over,” Gillespie said. “At the same time, now that I realize it’s almost over, you're just hoping that it lasts.”
Of course, the way to make it last is to win in the postseason. Both Gillespie and Hupertz have dreams of wrestling in the state tournament.
The opportunity for grapplers who hope to punch a ticket bound for the state tournament in Columbus in Division II has broadened with traditional powers, such as Aurora, Lake Catholic and Perry all changing divisions.
Cerjan said the CVC can be a good testing ground for what lies ahead in the postseason.
“Definitely,” the coach said. “I think this gives us a pretty good outlook of what lies ahead in the future, with sectionals and districts.”
The Eagles have other wrestlers who have had to battle health issues this season. Cerjan said they should be at full strength for the weekend though.
Nigel Platt (175), Matthew Van Sickle (150) and Kenny Pavlisin (190) have all spent time on the sidelines this season, but are expected to compete this weekend. Also, Daniel Riddell placed second at 165 at Howland.
Other county notables that will be on the mat in the CVC from Lakeside are: Lucas Eland (113), who is 9-2 on the season, Derek Briggs (126) 15-6, and Christian Fleissner (150) 15-7.
For Edgewood, Ezekiel Lucas (175) is 23-7, Kyle Vencill (138) is 20-9, and returning state qualifier Josh Biller (150) is 12-10.
