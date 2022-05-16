PERRY — When Tony Fuduric thinks back to when he was his son’s age, there’s always one thought that lingers within him.
“If I knew now what I knew then,” the father of Geneva senior Wyatt Fudurc said.
Tony Fuduric, like his son, was a high school phenom.
Pitching for Middlefield Cardinal High School, his 90-plus mph fastball had caught the attention of many, including scouts for the Detroit Tigers, who drafted him in the second round of the 1993 major league baseball draft. Dreams of one day pitching in the majors, though, and getting paid millions of dollars never became reality. Instead, Fuduric bounced around the low minors for five years before calling it a career.
“I got hurt pretty quick and then they started messing with my mechanics,” he said of his introduction to pro ball. “I was hurting, and it got worse and worse. I had surgery and never threw the same again. It was very frustrating.”
The elder Fuduric can’t go back and do things differently, but he can pass on what he learned not only about pitching but about reality outside the pitcher’s mound to his son.
Wyatt Fuduric, the ace of the Geneva staff the past few years, is 1-2 on the season with a 1.27 ERA. He has 53 strikeouts compared to 14 walks in 28 innings of work this spring.
Fuduric is slated to take the mound for the Eagles tonight after their Division II sectional matchup at Perry was postponed on Monday night. Off to Gannon on a baseball scholarship next year, the younger Fuduric said he’s learned “basically everything” that he knows about pitching and a lot more from his dad.
“He’s such a knowledgeable guy,” Wyatt said of his father. “He has a really good mind about baseball.”
Wyatt’s father was a bit of a different pitcher, though. Tony Fuduric could simply overpower hitters. Wyatt does not have quite the velocity, but can frustrate them with an array of off-speed pitches.
“His breaking balls are amazing,” Fuduric said. “Mine were good too, but his are ridiculous.”
B2 Bulls owner-coach Zak Blair, who also played pro ball, calls Fuduric’s off-speed deliveries “professional-level.”
With that type of scouting report out before he even graduates high school, it begs the question if he could have the shot his father once had to play in the pros.
“That’s always the goal,” Wyatt said. “Ever since growing up, I’ve known my dad’s history, so it’s always something I’ve strived for. At this point, it’s kind of just work until it’s not an opportunity any longer.”
Which is where Dad comes in. Tony Fuduric knows firsthand the opportunity could fade at any time. It’s why he was very influential on his son attending college, and being part of the right kind of baseball program.
“My story is always ‘if I knew now what I knew then, I’d have done things differently because I wouldn’t have listened to those guys,’” Fuduric said of the Tigers baseball organization. “Not that I know everything, but, when we went to look at colleges, it didn’t matter what division, or where the school was, so long as they had a pitching program that was going to protect him and do the right things to keep him getting better.”
And if baseball does not work out, Wyatt Fuduric plans on earning a degree in exercise science and is already considering graduate school to become a physical therapist.
He credits his dad for teaching him to pitch, but his dad and his mother, Desire Plant, for helping to become the man he is off the field as well as on it.
“That’s a big thing,” Wyatt said. “My parents are divorced, but they’re still close. I’m really lucky to have my parents.”
