ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The cross country course at Lake Shore Park is not exactly the best place to set a personal record or even have a time to brag about.
For a couple of county runners, though, it is a great way to start the season.
Geneva’s Mya Evangelista and Grand Valley’s David Steimle took first place in their respective races during the War on the Shore cross country meet on Monday afternoon.
Evangelista finished in a time of 21:53, while Stemile checked in at 18:03.8
Both runners took second a year ago. Crossing the finish line one spot better was satisfying for both of them.
“After finishing second a year ago, I wanted to win it,” said Steimle, a senior. “That was my goal. It’s not a great course in terms of getting a great time, but I just wanted to win.”
Steimle was joined up front for most of the races by a couple of other runners, but on the second trip up the steep hill the course is famous for, he was able to break away.
“Going up that monster, that’s where I got the separation,’ he said. “I was really feeling it. I wanted to give up, but I didn’t and I was able to maintain the pace the rest of the way.”
Winning the War on the Shore may not be the biggest goal on Steimle’s list this year, a list which includes winning the Chagrin Valley Conference, getting back to the state meet and improving on his performance of a year ago.
“It’s like a stepping block actually,” he said of the race. “If I do well here, I know I’ll have a much better chance of meeting my goals later in the season.”
Mustangs coach Kurtis Fischer said Steimle performed according to his expectations.
“David came out here and set the tone for his season,” he said. “Being a returning state qualifier, he has big expectations for his senior year. There’s a lot of great competition at this meet and for him to come out and our goal was to run a good smart race and see what he can do.”
Madison’s Alex Kolhoff was second at 18:36.3, followed by Edgewood’s Granison Hill at 19:01.8, Geneva’s Donald Shymske at 19:03.4 and Pymatuning Valley’s Mason Summers at 20:04.5 to round out the top five.
Madison captured the team trophy on the boys side with a score of 62 to beat out Mentor’s 80.
Aside from Kolhoff’s second, Izaiah Siler was sixth in a time of 20:05.0 and Joe Rodolovic took 14th at 20:59.0 to help secure the team championship.
Jefferson’s top finisher was Stephen Sly, who was 15th in a time of 21:02.0. Lakeside freshman Wyatt Hamilton was 33rd to pace the Dragons a 22:24.9.
While Steimle is looking to get back to the state meet, Evangelista began her quest for a first trip. She’s off to a strong start as well.
“My coach told me to just go for placement,” she said. “Last year I got second, this year I saw an opportunity to get in front and I took it.”
The Geneva junior was in a close battle for first place after she conquered the first trip up the hill. Once the race moved from grass to concrete though, Evangelista took command.
“When you turn out on the road and then you turn back, the road kind of goes downhill,” she said. “I like downhill.”
Geneva coach Emily Long said Evangelista, a regional qualifier a year ago, had to battle back this season and seeing her run such a great race was a thrill for everyone to witness.
“She’s had some injuries over the past year and she went through therapy and lifting to get a little bit stronger. She put in a lot of work and had a great summer,” Long said. “We sort of knew she was ready, but it’s still fun to come out and see it all come together, especially here.”
The coach said Evangelista will be counted on to step up and replace some of the leadership that was lost from last year’s Eagles team that qualified for the regional meet.
More specifically, Long wants to see her get to the state meet.
“I think after the way I ran today, I have a pretty good shot at it.,” Evangelista said.
The Madison girls team also claimed the team title with a score of 50. Geneva notched second at 66.
The Blue Streaks had three runners in the top 11. Clara Klein was fifth at 23:05.6, Taylor Hennessey placed seventh at 23:37.4 and Lilly Alcanter 11th 25:13.8.
After Evangelista, Grand Valley’s Anna Stemlie was second in a time of 22:44.6. Edgewood’s Tammy Liplin posted third at 22:51.4, Geneva’s Grace Dubsky fourth at 22:58 and Edgewood’s Maddie Crooks, last year’s girls winner, checked in sixth at 23:31.6.
Mara Gilman led Jefferson, finishing eighth in a time of 25:04.0.
Saint John, PV and Lakeside had individual runners compete.
Sophia Park ran a 29:50.5 for the Heralds, Rowen Jenkins recorded a 27:11.8 for the Lakers and Haley Starr finished in 37:07.5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.