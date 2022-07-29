As Temple University gets ready to start summer camp, Sam Davis is looking to get on the football field again.
That means blocking for quarterbacks, running backs or whoever needs a hand to get past the defense.
Davis will have that opportunity once again this season.
“I’m happy to be playing,” the Geneva graduate said. “I think I had a pretty good spring and carrying a lot of momentum into summer.”
Davis, a red-shirt freshman tackle, is working on the offensive line — the position he recruited at coming out of Geneva..
“I was running with the twos at center,” he said. “I just want to compete and stay ready so when my number is called on ,I’ll be ready to go.”
Davis, who goes 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, has played all five positions, including center.
Davis still has four years of eligibility remaining. He red-shirted last season after suffering a torn meniscus and having surgery.
In 2020 as a true freshman, Davis saw game action against East Carolina.
Davis and his teammates are adjusting to a new coaching staff.
Stan Drayton, who is from Cleveland and has extensive professional and colleigiate experience, was hired in December 2021 as Temple’s head coach. He replaced Rod Carey.
It’s been a good transition, according to Davis.
“The main thing is relationships,” he said. “If you can’t trust each other off the field, you can’t trust each other on the field. We’ve been getting out in the community and helping.”
Davis said the basic offensive concept is similiar with tweaks.
Chris Wiesehan rejoined the Temple football staff in January 2022, as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator.
This is Wiesehan’s second stint with the Owls, as he previously served as an assistant coach under Matt Rhule and Geoff Collins from 2014-18.
“All the coaches have made it smooth,” Davis said.
The Owls held the first of 15 allotted spring practices on March 11, culminating with the Cherry & White Spring Game on April 9.
Temple is looking to bounce back after a 3-9 2021 mark.
“We’re taking it day-by-day and working hard to get ready for Week 1,” Davis said.
Those on the Owls offensive line include Isaac Moore and Alex Klein.
Moore who has played 45 games and started 32 at left tackle, was one of players to earn preseason All-American Athletic Conference honors by Athlon Sports’ annual publication.
Moore was selected to the third team, and Klein posted four-team honors.
Temple opens the season at Duke on Sept. 2.
“We have a good non-conference schedule,” Davis said. “I’m looking forward to all of the games. I’m excited and happy. We’re all looking foward to seeing what we can do this year.”
Once AAC play starts, Temple has as an array of tough tests, including hosting Cincinnati on Nov. 19.
The Bearcats broke through last season and reached the Colllege Football Playoffs top four.
“It’s a cool experience to play them,” Davis said. “We’ll go into that game expecting to win.”
As an offensive lineman, Davis said the new staff has been implementing drills.
“They want us to push people off the ball,” he said.
Davis is scheduled to graduate with a degree in finance. Even with the ups and downs of his college career, including an injury and the coronavirus pandemic, Davis still want to play.
“This is a big opportunity I’ve had,” he said. “I’m excited and blessed to be in this position.”
