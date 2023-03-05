HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Geneva’s Connor Boland had a Division I Ohio High School Athletic Association 400 meters state championship on his resume when he stepped on the track Saturday afternoon.
The senior walked onto his home track to again run the 400 meters during the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches Indoor Track State Meet at SPIRE Academy.
Boland won the 400 in a time of 48.27. besting runner-up Jayden Douglas from Columbus Beechcroft.
If that wasn’t enough, Boland turned around about an hour later and ran a 22.03 200 meters to finish third in the state.
Boland said winning the Division I outdoor 400 in Columbus last spring gave him the confidence to win again, this time on his home track.
He finished fifth in the 400 last year at the indoor state meet.
Boland came in with the third-fastest time, but took control in the last 100 meters to win by .24 of a second. Family and friends let out a yell when he crossed the finish line.
“I am glad I ran this well,” Boland said.
He said he didn’t have any specific time goals for Saturday.
“I just wanted to win,” Boland said.
Boland said his training has been going well and he hopes to continue to stay healthy as he makes the transition to the outdoor season.
Geneva coach Emily Long said they decided to scratch the 60 meters from his schedule on Saturday. She said he had qualified in all three events.
“I think the 60 would have been a bit much for [Saturday],” she said.
Long said he experienced a little soreness coming into the meet.
“It was a good day,” she said of Boland’s placing in the top three in two events.
Long said Boland wasn’t happy with the start of his 200.
“He felt like he had a slow start in the 200, but had a really strong finish,” she said.
Long said the team is strong as they transition from indoor to outdoor track.
“We are super excited about the outdoor season,” she said.
The Eagles have a lot of young runners in the program.
Long watched Boland in the relays and said, “Wouldn’t it be great if we could get a relay to the state meet?”
Long said she will give him some rest over the next couple weeks to recover before intensifying training for the outdoor season.
“We might even give him Monday off,” she said with a laugh.
Boland has committed to continuing his track career and education at Kent State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.