AUSTINTOWN — Most runners are satisfied qualifying for two races at next week’s Division I regional track meet.
Geneva junior Connor Boland was hoping to do a little better timewise during Friday’s district meet at Fitch Falcon Stadium.
“I was trying to go sub-48 and sub-21,” said Boland after he won the 400 meter run and finished second in the 200. “So not [the numbers] I wanted.”
Not bad for an athlete coming off a recent bout of the flu and a “messed-up knee.
“That probably didn’t help,” Boiand said, adding that those conditions were he didn’t run in the Eagles’ last meet a week ago. “I just came back — a little disappointed so I’m just going to have to rest up as much as I can.”
Boland won the 400 with a time of 49.59, besting Aurora senior Ryan Kotora (50.44). Geneva senior Jack Kollhoff was seventh in 53.78.
In the 200, Boland (21.93) finished second to Boardman’s Ben Alvarico (21.44).
Finishing one and two, Boland admitted, “makes me feel like I can come back [strong to the regional meet].
“It’s really special to come to this track and run,” he said.
The top four finishers in the meet finals advance to the Division I regional meet at Fitch on Wednesday and Friday.
In Friday’s final event, Geneva’s 4x400 relay team finished fifth (3:38.62).
Fitch was fourth (3:31.13). Joining Boland and Kollhoff on the Geneva squad were seniors Owen Schroeder and Zach Tidwell.
Geneva senior pole vaulter Steven Harrington also will represent the Eagles at the regional meet. Wednesday, Harrington finished fourth.
“That’s my favorite thing about track ... the teammates and the camaraderie,” Boland said expressing joy for Harrington’s accomplishment.
Last year, Boland was district champion in the 200 and ran the 100. He also was a member of the Geneva 4x400 squad that made it to state.
“That was exciting,” Boland said of competing in Columbus.
He finished sixth in the 200 in the 2021 regional.
Boland switched from the 100 sprint to the longer race during the indoor season.
“My coach was on me to do the 4,” Boland said. “I hated it — still do. “Not a huge fan,” he said, laughing.
After running in the chilly rain Wednesday, Boland appreciated Friday’s balmy temperatures.
“It’s night and day, really,” he said, adding, “it literally is like a second [difference] at least in that [colder] weather.
“[Warmer temperatures] helps you breathe, makes you feel real loose,” he said. “Not all that tightening up when it’s cold and freezing.”
In the 4x200 relay, Lakeside’s tean of Malachi Matlock, Karrye White, Alex Raffa and Michael Paulchel finished eighth in 1:36.84.
In the boys 800, Lakeside’s Thurston Shaw (2:05.43) was 10th. Canfield’s Nick Plant, the defending state champ, set the stadium record in 1:50.89.
Boland calls this an “extremely special” time of year for runners.
“It can be overwhelming at times, too — all that pressure” he said. “And if you don’t perform your best, it negatively affects you.
“And you have to work harder next time.”
