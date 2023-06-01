What does one do for an encore after winning a state championship?
The answer for Geneva senior Connor Boland is simple — get back to Columbus in the same event you took first in a year ago, along with two others.
For the third year in a row, Boland is headed to state track and field championships.
This afternoon, he will not not only be looking to defend his 400 state title, but also compete in the 100 and 200 meter events.
To be able to go to the state meet ticketed in three events is something Boland said gives him even more reason to believe in himself.
“It’s a really big deal, especially just because you know ... when I got to districts and regionals and other events, I kind of struggled in past years with maintaining speed and composure and stuff like that,” he said. “So, being able to make it in three events, really it’s just a big confidence boost.”
A year ago, Boland was the last runner to qualify for Columbus out of the Austintown Fitch Regional. But, that didn’t stop him from taking first place with a time of 47.67.
This year at Fitch, he finished second, turning in a personal best time of 47.34 in the 400 for second. It was not only a PR, it was a Geneva school record.
“Connor is ready to go,” Eagles coach Emily Long said. “We worked on blocks this week and he is ready to run all three events.”
He also took second in the other two events as well, scoring a 10.8 in the 100, and a 21.99 in the 200. Boland’s best time in the 200 is a 21.3, which he set at the district meet. His best 100 time is a 10.3.
Boland said that the work he’s put in towards continual improvement in the 400 complimented his ability to get stronger in the others as well.
“My training has changed a little bit,” he said. “I’ve definitely gotten more focused on speed and sprint work, whereas last year I was doing a lot more endurance training.”
Being able to compete in three events is about more than just being fast, though. Learning to be mentally strong throughout an extended period of time is a big part of having the type of success Boland enjoyed last weekend.
“It’s a struggle on its own,” he said of the mental side of running. “Even more than just the physical side of being fast, being able to mentally control yourself and not freak out or stress out too badly. To be able to focus on running and the events ahead of you, it’s a lot sometimes.”
There’s also the pressure of expectations.
A year ago Boland had never run at Jesse Owens Stadium. In 2021, the state tournament took place at different locations due to coronavirus pandemic concerns. He was part of the Eagles’ 4X400 relay team.
This year, however, he knows there are expectations. Not only is looking to defend a state title, he’ll also be going up against his friend and longtime rival Karl Dietz of Chardon.
Dietz edged Boland out for the regional championship with a time of 47.08 at Fitch.
“We’ve had a rivalry going for quite awhile,” Boland said. “He got the best of me at regionals. I’m gonna change my race style a little bit, run as hard as I can and hopefully get him.”
Regardless of pressure from his own expectations or who is in the other lane next to him, Boland, as he prepares for his final high school event before going off to Kent State, is looking to set all that pressure aside this weekend.
“It’s all about maintaining composure,” he said. “There’s a level of pressure set upon me, but I believe I have the ability to just go out there and give it my all.”
