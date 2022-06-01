Connor Boland refers to the 400-meter dash as a balancing act between speed and endurance.
It was an act the Geneva junior admitted he was not in a hurry to try and take on.
“I’ve always been a little afraid of the 400,” Boland said. “Having to keep up my speed for that long, it always scared me a little bit. I put in a lot of work this year, and last year though.”
That work paid dividends at the Division I Austintown Regional Track and Field Meet last weekend.
He ran the 400 in a time of 48.79 during the finals, good for fourth place and a spot in this weekend’s state meet at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus.
Boland’s 400 semifinal race is scheduled for 6:25 p.m. on Friday. The top two from each heat and next five best times advance to the the finals, which is slated for 5:45 p.m. Saturday.
Boland is scheduled to run his semifinal in Lane 8 of the first heat.
It will be the second year in a row he has competed at the state meet, but the first time he’ll be on his own.
Last year, Boland ran on the 4X400 relay team with William Hanchosky, Alex Reece and Jack Kolhoff. Having the spotlight solely on him is something Boland said he expects to add a certain degree of pressure.
“I think it will be a little different,” he said. “Not having all your teammates there with you, being by myself and coaches, it might be a lot more stressful.”
But, it isn’t like Boland has had his share of stress to deal with in the past year or so.
Last fall, he took on running cross country to help better prepare him for the spring. Boland’s also dealt with a knee injury that caused him to miss the Chagrin Valley Conference meet.
The biggest pressure builder, though, was taking on the new event.
Boland envisioned he had the speed to make it to state in the 200.
When Eagles coach Emily Long proposed he take on the 400, Boland only knew one thing — that it was a very challenging event.
“Absolutely,” he said. “The 400, in my opinion, is the hardest event there is.”
Long saw that Boland had what it took to be successful in the event.
“He’s really tall and he has a long beautiful stride,” Long said. “It took him awhile to get going, but when he gets going, he’s got that speed, and we can always work on the endurance part.”
The coach put him in the 4X400 relay team, and from there it was evident that he had what it took to get to Columbus.
Seeing his name come up as a state qualifier last weekend, made all the work and stress Boland endured this past year has been worth it.
“It felt incredible,” he said. “I finished the race, I walked over to the sideline and I was sitting there just staring at the board. I saw one, two, three, it felt like forever, then I saw my name. I was like ‘Oh my God.’
“I never thought I would be going to Columbus in the 400. It’s very rewarding though, it feels great to see my improvement and my times go down.”
