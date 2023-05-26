Staff report
Connor Boland will have an opportunity to defend
his Division I 400-meter title.
The Geneva senior qualified to the state tournament in three events during regional running finals at Austintown Fitch on Friday.
Boland finished second
in the 100, 200 and 400
races.
“I’m a little disappointed [to get second], but the goal was to make it to state,” he said. “But getting three seconds is not bad.”
In the 400, Boland ran a school-record 47.34, which was after Chardon’s Karl Dietz at 47.08.
In last year’s state
tournament, Boland won the title with a time of 47.67, while Dietz finished third at 48.62.
Boland ran a time of 10.80 in Friday’s 100 finals.
Mayfield’s Nick Biega edged Boland out in a time of 10.69.
Biega and Boland also battled for the top spot in the 200.
Biega ended up running at 21.80, while Boland checked in at 21.99.
“That was the first time I had the opportunity to race him,” Boland said of going against Biega.
Boland’s three finishes scored the Eagles 24
points, which tied Boardman for ninth in the team standings.
Solon edged Hudson
33-32 for the regional championship.
“To be able to come back and run the 200 after running the 400 was pretty impressive,” Eagles coach Emily Long said.
The state tournament is on June 2 and 3 at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.
Boland’s running semifinals at state are scheduled for 5:40 p.m. (100), 6:25 p.m. (400) and 7:05 p.m. (200) next Friday.
“I just want to mentally prepare myself and go over the races in my head,” he said.
Division III
At Norwayne, Grand Valley sought to advance more athletes to state.
Alex Hunt posted seventh in the girls pole vault wth a best of 8-0. Cardinal’s Anna Layman went 8-6 for the fourth — and final — qualifying spot.
Also for the Mustangs girls team, Reagan Boiarski placed eighth at 15-6 in the long jump and Anna Steimle was ninth in the 6:00.07 1600 and 10th, 13:03.71, 3200.
“The girls did a very good job,” GV girls coach Kurtis Fisher said, “I am proud of them. To have Reagan and Alex get in the top-eight in their first regional is very impressive.
“Anna ran very well. We have a very bright future with these girls.”
On the boys side, David Steimle placed seventh in the 3200 in a time of 10:02.31 for the Mustangs.
“Huge PR [personal record] for him,” GV boys coach Anthony Cardaman said. “He went out and gave it everything he had in his last race of his high school career.
“We’re incredibly proud that he was able to get onto the podium.”
Earlier in the week, Dylan Hivick, in the pole vault, and Robert Rogers, long jump, qualified for the state tournament.
The Division II regional final is scheduled for today. Edgewood, Jefferson and the Pymatuning Valley girls are at Lakeview, while the Geneva girls are at Lexington.
