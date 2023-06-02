COLUMBUS — Very few people get to toe the line in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division ! state track meet.
Fewer still get to do so in three events.
Connor Boland is one of those rare athletes who decided to challenge himself and try and qualify for the finals in the 100, 200 and 400 meters.
The senior will race for state titles in all three events today after qualifying in the preliminaries on Friday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.
Geneva head boys coach Emily Long said it was his decision to take on the difficult triple in extremely hot weather.
“We thought the 100 would be a warmup, the 400 is his race and the 200 would just be gravy,” Long said.
Boland did the hard work, qualifying in the 100 meters with a time of 10.49, which the fourth fastest time.
He followed by running a 49.08 in the 400 meters, which ranks sixth going into today’s finals, and capped off the night with a 21.53 in the 200 to qualify ninth.
Boland said he was proud of his accomplishments on Friday and ran the races exactly how he wanted.
“I am ready to give it all in all three races [today],” he said.
Boland has the Geneva all-time records in the 100, 200, 400 and is part of relay record-holding relay teams in the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 and the sprint medley.
Boland faces a big challenge in all three races, but is the defending state champion in the 400 that he won last year.
Chardon’s Karl Dietz, who beat Boland in the regional meet last week at Austintown Fitch, is waiting for him again today.
Dietz ran a 48.83 preliminary on Friday, which is third overall.
Whitehall-Yearling junior Andre Jackson has the fastest finals qualifying time at 48.45.
In 100, Pickerington Central senior Troy Lane blazed the track in 10.37 for the fastest-qualifying time.
And in the 200, Licking Heights senior DJ Fillmore ran a 20.71 preliminary time, and has the fastest time entering the finals.
The biggest challenge today will be no break between the competitions.
At conference, district and regional races, there is a rest day in between, but he will have to come back and run all three at full blast today.
The 100 final is at 4:40 p.m., the 400 at 5:45 and 200 at 6:15.
Long said they worked on a lot of 400 this year.
“We did a lot of flying 400s on the turf to try and keep them injury free,” she said.
Boland has committed to run at Kent State University.
