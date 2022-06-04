COLUMBUS — A week of block work paid off for Connor Boland on Friday evening.
The Geneva junior ran a 48.56 400-meter in the semifinals during the Ohio High School Athletic Association State Track and Field Meet in Columbus at Jesse Owens Memorial Track.
That allowed him to qualify for the Division I final, which is scheduled for around 5:45 p.m. today.
“We are very excited right now,” Eagles boys coach Emily Long said. “We worked on his block all week. He did exactly what we wanted.”
She added they worked on the first 150 yards of his race which his normally his weakest part of the week. Boland is the third-fastest qualifier entering today’s finals.
“A strong contingent of Geneva track fans congregated near the finish line waiting to congratulate Boland, who has improved significantly the last two weeks after some mid-season injuries.
“I am just so ecstatic and happy for him. He has worked so hard,” his mother, Crystal Boland, said before seeing him and running to give him a big hug.
There were lots of hugs to go around for the performance that could lead to an appearance on the podium later today. The top-eight finishers score points and are receive medals for their accomplishments. After the hugs, Boland couldn’t erase the smile from his face.
“It was a good race,” he said.
Boland isn’t conceding anything leading into today’s competition, however.
“I have full confidence I am going faster,” he said.
Boland said the coaches and athletes came down to check out the stadium on Thursday so he could get used to the stadium and shake off some of the nerves.
“It was really exciting to come to this track,” Boland said.
Boland could not compete in the Chagrin Valley Conference Tournament so he regained his confidence last week after qualifying at regionals and is now ready to go.
Long said the training has stayed the same, and now that he is healthy, it is paying off.
Boland qualified for the state meet last year as a member of the 4X400 meter relay team, but now is part of a finals in an individual event for the first time.
In addition to receiving a medal, Boland can also have permission to miss a challenging, hilly cross country course next fall, Long said.
“I made him a bet that if he makes the podium, he doesn’t have to run the War on the Shore,” she said with a laugh.
Also today, Geneva’s Gabbi Selman and Jefferson’s Megan Brand are scheduled to compete in the Division II pole vault at 9:30 a.m. and Madison’s Maddie Moretti is in the Division I discus (noon) and shot put (3 p.m.), while teammate Becca Martin is in the shot put.
