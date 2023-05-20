Staff Report
Ashtabula County and Madison track and field athletes had one final chance to advance to the regional tournament on Friday night.
In Division I, Lakeside and the Geneva boys team competed at Austintown Fitch, while Madison was at Riverside.
In Division III, Grand Valley and the Pymatuning Valley boys squad participated in the Cuyahoga Heights ‘B’ site.
The top four in each category advanced to the regional tournament. The D-I regional tournament is at Fitch, while D-III is at Norwayne. The conclusion of D-II at Lakeview is today.
D-I
At Fitch, Geneva senior Connor Boland blazed the track to three individual wins. He ran a school — and meet — record 10.50 100. Boland also ran a 47.90 400 and 21.37 200.
“His dedication, maturity and focus has brought him to this point,” Eagles coach Emily Long said. “He has been a wonderful team leader this season.
“He has been eyeing the school record in the 100 all season, so to start off the night with that was definitely an adrenaline boost to get him through all of his events tonight. Getting two relay teams into the regionals, one in which he anchors, is very exciting as well.”
The three times rank in the top-10 in Ohio in their respective event.
Boland was also the anchor on the 4X400 relay team to place second in 3:26.58.
Abe Rosales, Jamil Daghlas and Dane Szczepkowski also ran portions of the 4X400 relay.
The Eagles 4X200 relay team of Giovanni Rice, Owen Pfeifer, Szczepkowski and Rosales finished fourth in a time of 1:32.18 to qualify for the regional.
At Riverside, Madison senior Taylor Hennessey notched third in the girls 400 at a season-best 59.09 for third. The 4X400 relay team of Riley Meister, Reese Meister, Hennessey and Avery Weaver took fourth in a time of 4:13.90.
“Taylor ran a phenomenal race,” Blue Streaks coach Ted Wagner. “She has been working hard all year, and is hoping to break the school record.
“The 4X400 team, each girl had a PR, and we dropped five seconds.”
The D-I regional is slated for Wednesday and Friday at Fitch.
D-III
For the Mustangs girls team, advancing to the regional were: Alex Hunt, who took first in the pole vault at 7-0, Regan Boiarski, second in the long jump with a 16-8.25 mark and Anna Steimle, third in the 1600 in a time of 5:41.03 and fourth, 3200, 12:29.65.
“The girls did a great job today,” GV coach Kurtis Fisher said. ‘”Regan jumped well and we are looking forward to seeing her compete next week. It was great to see Alex win and we’re excited to see what she can do.
“It was a great day for Anna to get out in both. She ran very smark and is looking forward to next week.”
GV’s Robert Rogers won the boys high jump at 6-0. He also teamed with Tanner Lee, Nathan Boiarski and Dylan Hivick to notch fourth in 45.59.
David Steimle recorded fourth in the 3200 in a time of 10:11.5.
Boiarski and Rogers went first and second, respectively, in the long jump on Wednesday.
“We’re super happy,” GV boys coach Anthony Cardaman said. “The boys have been working super hard and watching them compete tonight was awesome.
“We’re hoping to ride this success through regionals and hopefully on to state.”
Elliott Jones led the PV boys team, finishing second in the high jump at 5-8.
“Elliott Jones is just starting to scratch the surface of his potential,” Lakers coach Ryan Shontz said. “Can’t wait to see what he can do.”
The 4X200 relay team of Matthew Adkins, Jaren Nowakowski, Brayden Shinault and Mason Welker advanced to the regional with a third-place finish in a time of 1:35.83.
“It took the whole season, but we have four guys who believe in themselves and believe in each other,” Shontz said. “They dropped two seconds from their season PR in the 4X1 and 4X2, and they’re all sophomores and freshmen.”
The regional tournament is scheduled for Wednesday and Friday at Norwayne.
