AUSTINTOWN — After his 400-meter preliminary race Wednesday, Geneva junior sprinter Connor Boland was anything but pleased with his performance.
He was convinced his chance to go to state was gone.
But Boland qualified eighth in the prelims for the last spot, advancing to Friday’s Division I track and field regional meet final at Fitch High School.
Boland made the most of his opportunity, earning a trip to next week’s state meet at Ohio State University with a dazzling run in the rain.
“’I’m so happy,” Boland said moments after he saw his time of 48.79 on the huge videoboard, signaling a trip to Columbus with his fourth-place finish. “I was ecstatic, I couldn’t believe it.
“I still can’t believe it.”
Also having fun in the rain was Madison senior thrower Madelyn Moretti, who finished second in the discus and earned a state spot.
“I just wanted to place top four,” she said. “Obviously, it would be so cool to win, but I’m thrilled with my second-place finish.”
The winner of Wednesday’s shot put, Moretti will compete twice at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.
“I had tears because last year I wasn’t here for either [event],” she said. “My PR is 144 [feet], but I hit 140 [today] to punch a ticket to both events so I feel really good.”
Madison senior
Becca Martin, Moretti’s best friend who will throw for Slippery Rock University, finished ninth.
Martin will compete in Columbus after finishing third in the shot put.
Boland finished just ahead of Canton McKinley’s Colin Ruffin (48.96).
Before the race, Boland rated his chances of qualifying as “a tossup, honestly.
“It was just my mentality,” said Boland, explaining that he didn’t have the right mindset in his recent races.
“I was telling myself I couldn’t do it because I was hurting or I was sick the week before. But I put that [garbage] out of my head, I ignored it and I just told myself that I could run this race.”
Rain began to fall as the discus competition was winding up.
“I‘m so happy that it held off,” Moretti said. “For my last throw it started to sprinkle so I just gunned it.”
That toss covered 130 feet, 7 inches. Her second toss was 140 feet.
Alliance’s La’Kasja Edwards won with a throw of 145-4.
“She had a really good technique,” Moretti said of Edwards. “We’ll be going to state with a lot of good athleticism.”
Moretti will study nursing and throw for Duquesne University.
“They have a really good nursing program,” she said of her choice. “I wanted to go somewhere where I’m supported academically and athletically.
“Their coaches are so supportive.”
Martin’s best throw was 115-10 inches. She missed the podium by two feet one inch.
Solon’s Hannah Olszewski finished eighth with 117 feet 11 inches.
“I love her, she’s a sweetheart,” Martin said. “If it couldn’t have been me, I was happy it was her.”
Madison earned the award for most fans watching the Blue Streaks’ talented throwers.
“My family and Maddie’s are so supportive,” Martin said. “We’re like one big family. It’s amazing we can get this many people out to this meet in Youngstown, especially in this weather.
“We didn’t get poured on this year, thankfully,” Martin said of the 2021 regional where she placed third.
She wore an older pair of shoes that were lot stickier “so they’re [better] in the rain. Ultimately, I think they slowed me down.”
Martin said keeping the discs wrapped in towels is important when conditions are moist.
“They absorb water, sometimes,” she said.
