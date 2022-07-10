“A humbling privilege.”
That is how Mike Rose described what it means to be a part of the legacy that is the Geneva tennis program.
Rose was one of the organizers for the first Geneva Tennis Foundation Reunion and Celebration of Life for coach Arnold Bradshaw
The event that drew more than 200 people and represented the past, present and even the future of the Geneva program.
Rose is the current JV coach at Geneva, but he’s part of a legacy that includes coaching greats such as Bradshaw and Phil Dubsky, along with players that span back nearly 60 years that made up the great Eagle teams.
“To be able to realize how special tennis in Geneva was for high school students and even middle school and then to be invited to come back and participate and continue that legacy is just a humbling experience,” he explained. “How can I ever measure up to these coaches that have gone before us?
“What a privilege. We love being a part of it. It’s so much more than tennis. It’s about investing in young people, continuing the emphasis not just on tennis, but on living full and mature lives.”
The emotional peak of the weekend was the celebration of life ceremony for Bradshaw, who died this past April. Rose said the celebration drew more than 200 people Saturday morning.
After the service conducted by Rose, who is a local minister, a sign was unveiled renaming the Geneva courts after the legendary coach.
There was a dinner and a time to honor those that made the program what it is today. Bradshaw, and Dubsky, along with the other three coaches who have been at the helm — Scott Torok, Alex Stuetzer, Bruce Smallwood and Robert Kader — were all recognized for their coaching efforts.
There was also plenty of time to dust off the racquet and get some swings in, as many of the attendees, some of whom had not hit together in 30 years, were able to do so.
Torok and Rose said the event was what Bradshaw would have wanted it to be.
“We wanted this to happen while coach was still alive, but unfortunately COVID[19] derailed those plans,” Rose said. “But, when people are able to be here, this whole atmosphere was exactly what we wanted and more. People interacting with generations of not just stories, but lives impacted and being able to go on and impact others.”
Torok is the current Geneva girls and boys coach
“It was absolutely magnificent,” he said. “So many came back. It was long overdue and very nostalgic. Bittersweet that coach Bradshaw wasn’t around to see it, but I’m pretty sure he did.”
Geneva graduate Amy Varckette thought the alumni weekend was amazing.
“I got to meet so many legends of the Geneva tennis family that I had only ever heard of or seen old newspaper clippings of,” the 2017 graduate said. “It kind of felt like I was meeting and seeing a bunch of celebrities.
“Jeff Hawes is a big-time tennis pro in a different state and he sent me a racquet to
use when I was very young and I got to meet him in person for the first time this weekend. Coach Bradshaw truly built a legancy that I hope continues on for years and years to come, and I think
he was definitely
with us all this weekend.”
