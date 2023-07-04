12 and under boys singles; Kenton Zheng defeated Jack Dombek 8-6.
12 and under doubles: Elijah Herman and Kaleb Elek defeated Jack Dombek and Liam Keating 8-2.
15 and under girls singles: Ashlyn Thompson defeated Jillian Miniard 6-3, 6-2.
15 and under boys singles: Logan Willsey defeated Josh Daniels 5-7, 6-3, 10-8.
15 and under doubles: Aiden Palinkas and John Cybulski defeated Lillian Doering and Bryce Pate 6-3, 6-0.
18 and under girls doubles Mickey Zheng and Ayva Encarnacion defeated Abby Griffiths and Hannah Dunn: 6-4, 7-6 (5).
18 and under boys doubles Myles Colgan and L.J. Star defeated Robbie DiGiacomo and Nick DeDario 6-3, 3-6, 10-3.
18 and under girls singles; Mickey Zheng and Abby Griffiths did not complete the finals match due to weather.
18 and under boys singles; L.J. Stark and Myles Colgan did not complete their finals match due to weather.
