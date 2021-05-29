AUSTINTOWN — Geneva’s Gabbi Selman and Emmy Bryan have been 1A and 1B all season in the pole vault.
Whether it be at the Ashtabula all county meet, the district meet or Saturday’s division II regional meet at Austintown Fitch, the duo seem to almost always finish in the top two spots.
On Saturday Selman jumped 9-4, eight inches shorter than her seed height due to the rainy weather, securing the top spot in the region, while Bryan jumped 9-0 for second. The top four from each region plus the next two athletes with the best results qualify for the division II state meet on June 4-5 at Pickerington High School North in Pickerington.
“I love it, honestly,” Selman said of the pair earning the top two spots. “I feel relieved now because coming in I knew the weather wasn’t going to be great so you never know if you’re going to do your best or not. When we both knew we were in the top four, I was extremely happy.”
Selman entered Saturday’s meet as the favorite based on district results. Bryan entered tied for third with Jefferson’s Megan Brand.
Brand finished in fifth after she barely clipped her final attempt at 9-0. She recorded a 8-8, four inches short of Orange’s Katherine Hamilton.
Brand also got fifth in the 100 hurdles. She entered with the second-slowest time in the field from the district results. On Saturday she ran 16.32, which was .09 short of fourth place. After she raced and waited on the podium for her medal, she didn’t have time to warm back up for the pole vault. That break affected her some on her next few jumps.
“I think it affected me a little bit because I just full out sprinted a 100 over the hurdles,” Brand said. “I had to come back, and I was up second after I came back so I had to get right in there. I didn’t have time to warm-up or put my stuff back on after I was standing at the podium so I got a little cold.”
Aside from Selman and Bryan, Edgewood’s Lydia Randolph was the only other athlete who finished in the top four and automatically qualified for the state meet next weekend.
Randolph qualified for regionals in both the 1600 meter and 3200 meter races. The top four girls in the 1600 entered with faster seed times than Randolph’s PR of 5:09. Another three competitors were within two seconds of her best time. Randolph scratched the 1600 meter run to focus solely on the 3200, where she entered with the fourth-fastest seed time.
Early in the 3200, Randolph secured a top four spot. During the third lap, she latched onto the group featuring Ella Gilson, Bella Graham and Juliana Metz. The group created about a 50-meter cushion on the rest of the field. After the sixth lap, Randolph fell behind by about five seconds from the top three, who continued to create space.
But Randolph held onto the group long enough to qualify for the state meet and run a PR of 11:08, besting her previous time by five seconds. Though the front group separated itself in the final two laps, Randolph’s approach remained the same— try to stay comfortable the first six laps and, then in the final 700 meters, create space or don’t get caught. She beat the fifth runner Rose Hoelzel from Chagrin Falls by 14 seconds.
Randolph ran a 5:26 split for her first mile, a feat that would’ve been a PR if not for a few strong 1600 meter runs, and eventual 5:09 breakthrough, in the back half of the season. Even with the fast pace through the first six laps, Randolph’s ability to hold on the final two laps were a big reason she qualified for the state meet.
“We knew today would kind of fit into that, being that there’s a lot of sit and kick in these bigger races,” Edgewood girls coach Steve Hill said. “The pace was maybe a little faster than usual those first six laps, but she was right where she needed to be, and obviously, [the fast pace] separated everybody enough that even though her last two laps weren’t as strong as we wanted, she was still able to hold onto that spot.”
