PERRY — Gabbi Selman and Emmy Bryan have a friendly rivalry. The two push each other at practice but support each other during competition.
The Geneva pole vaulters got a chance to compete against each other Saturday morning at the Division II district track and field meet. Selman got the better of Bryan, besting her teammate by six inches. But the two advanced to the regional meet after they took the top two spots in the event.
Selman won the pole vault with a leap of 10 feet. Bryan finished runner-up after coming up several inches short of Selman.
“When [Bryan] cleared 10-6 on her first attempt, it really pushed me to want to clear her,” Selman said.
Bryan will compete in three events next week at regionals. She had already advanced in the high jump and pole vault. But she will also compete in the 4x400-meter relay.
“It’s more fun to go out there and compete with [Selman] than to go and compete in high jump by myself and I’m the only one making it out there,” Bryan said. “We’re definitely good competitors and we help each other a lot.”
The Eagles’ relay team finished just over two seconds ahead of Perry for fourth place in the relay and the final regional qualifying spot. Sydney Sorber, Delaney Marrison, Sydney Park and Bryan ran the relay.
Makenna Ferrante’s 15-foot, seven-inch jump was enough to send the freshman into a top-two finish. Her 15-foot jump came in her first attempt, but Beachwood’s Kylie Walters uncorked a 16-foot, 11-inch jump on the last attempt of the event to pull ahead.
“I’m proud of that jump,” Ferrante said. “It took me a long time to get there.”
Renee Tetlow also advanced in the 800. She finished fourth after running a 2:28.34. She already advanced in the 4x800 relay on Thursday.
“She’s in the 4x800. She’s in the 800,” Geneva head coach Chip Sorber said. “We got a lot of people. It’s gonna be a busy week for us at regionals, for sure.”
The Geneva girls team, the only local team in at the meet, finished fifth in the team standings with 79 points. Hawken took the girls district crown with 123 points and Lake Catholic won the boys side with a score of 90.3.
The Division II regional meet is scheduled for Thursday and Saturday at Austintown Fitch High School. Chip Sorber said he won’t do anything different during practice heading into the regional meet.
Geneva had 17 athletes advance to the district round. Eleven of those were freshmen playing on a difficult stage. Sorber said the performances by Selman and Bryan — a junior and senior respectively — were important for setting the tone for the entire day.
“Emmy Bryan and Gabbi Selman in the pole vault today, taking one and two there was huge to get right out the gate, and our freshman Makenna Ferrante, second in the long jump,” Sorber said. “It kinda opened the gates for us and our other athletes kinda followed suit with that.”
Boys Track and Field
Division II District Tournament
at Perry
TEAM SCORES — 1. Lake Catholic 90.3, 2. Glenville 89, 3. Orange 70, 3. Chagrin Falls 70, 5. Perry 69.3, 6. Beachwood 60, 7. Hawken 57.3, 8. Benedictine 55, 9. Villa Angela-St. Joseph 40, 10. Wickliffe 24, 11. Kirtland 20, 12. Cle. Central. Catholic 9, 13. Brooklyn 3, 14. Warrensville Heights 2.
Top four in each event advance to regional
110H — 1. Javin Richards (Perry) 14.89, 2. Jeremiah Powell (Glenville) 14.96, 3. Andrew Neimeier (Chagrin Fall) 15.58, 4. Isaac Williamson (Glenville) 15.80.
100M — 1. Gregory Beard (Orange) 11.26, 2. Jordan Harrison (Hawken) 11.30, 3. Deasean Evans (Glenville) 11.32, 4. Marvin Conkle (Benedictine) 11.45.
4x200M RELAY — 1. Benedictine 1:29.02, 2. Glenville 1:29.04, 3. Beachwood 1:30.70, 4. Lake Catholic 1:31.56.
1600M — 1. Jordan Ellul (Villa Angela-St. Joseph) 4:33.01, 2. Alex Mohr (Lake Catholic) 4:34.03, 3. Hunter Longo (Chagrin Fall) 4:34.55, 4. Brian Gent (Orange) 4:36.06.
4x100M RELAY — 1. Benedictine 43.27, 2. Hawken 43.92, 3. Perry 43.97, 4. Beachwood 44.35.
400M — 1. Jordan Dean (Villa Angela-St. Joseph) 48.16, 2. Deasean Evans (Glenville) 48.69, 3. Brandon Boyd Jr. (Benedictine) 50.03, 4. Camron O’Connor Chagrin Fall 50.17.
300H — 1. Javin Richards (Perry) 38.29, 2. Jeremiah Powell (Glenville) 39.50, 3. Andrew Neimeier (Chagrin Falls) 39.92, 4. Isaac Williamson (Glenville) 41.43.
800M — 1. Neil Jones (Lake Catholic) 1:59.84, 2. Jordan Ellul (Villa Angela-St. Joseph) 2:00.19, 3. Caleb Berns (Beachwood) 2:00.36, 4. Michael Mari (Hawken) 2:00.37.
200M — 1. Deasean Evans (Glenville) 22.21, 2. Brandon Boyd Jr. (Benedictine) 22.32, 3. Andrew Bukovnik (Hawken) 22.70, 4. Victor Ononogbo (Orange) 22.96.
3200M — 1. Nick Garcia-Whitko (Hawken) 10:16.91, Carmen LoConti (Lake Catholic) 10:19.21, 3. Sam Cohen (Hawken) 10:23.95, 4. Alex Mohr (Lake Catholic) 10:25.88.
4x400M RELAY — 1. Glenville 3:24.00, 2. Villa Angela-St. Joseph 3:26.11, 3. Chagrin Falls 3:27.94, 4. Beachwood 3:28.10.
DISCUS — 1. Owen Kaufman (Lake Catholic) 143-10, 2. Steve Daly (Orange) 124-00, 3. Alex Fellinger (Kirtland) 116-05, 4. Stephen Blakemore (Orange) 115-07.
LONG JUMP — 1. Jacob Lewis (Wickliffe) 21-05.75, 2. Joe Malchesky (Lake Catholic) 21-00.00, 3. Andrew Hill (Beachwood) 20-06.50, 4. Beren Berber (Orange) 19-11.25.
POLE VAULT — 1. Brayden Richards (Perry) 14-03.00, 2. Javin Richards Perry 14-00.00, 3. Erik Nilsson (Orange) 12-06.00, 4. Alex Cantor (Chagrin Fall) 12-06.00.
Girls Track and Field
Division II District Tournament
at Perry
TEAM SCORES — 1. Hawken 123, 2. Beachwood 109, 3. Chagrin Falls 100.5, 4. Perry 83, 5. Geneva 79, 6. Lake Catholic 53, 7. Orange 43, 8. Brooklyn 29, 9. Wickliffe 22.5, 10. Villa Angela-St. Joseph 7, 11. Cleveland JFK 5, 12. Warrensville Heights 4, 13. Glenville 2.
Top four in each event advance to regional
100H — 1. Jenna Young (Brooklyn) 16.35, 2. Carly Duricky (Lake Catholic) 16.60, 3. Madeline Lambdin (Perry) 16.81, 4. Abigail Alberts (Chagrin Falls) 17.61.
100M — 1. Makayla White (Hawken) 12.20, 2. Dakota Houston (Beachwood) 13.01, 3. Danijela Doncevic (Hawken) 13.23, 4. Sarah Brown (Beachwood) 13.28.
4x200M RELAY — 1. Beachwood 1:45.79, 2. Hawken 1:48.51, 3. Wickliffe 1:48.69, 4. Lake Catholic 1:50.36.
1600M — 1. Ella Gilson (Hawken) 5:05.98, 2. Rose Hoelzel (Chagrin Falls) 5:11.28, 3. Mila Gresh (Chagrin Falls) 5:18.81, 4. Kate Halloran (Orange) 5:20.58.
4x100M RELAY — 1. Beachwood 49.92, 2. Hawken 50.18, 3. Wickliffe 52.11, 4. Lake Catholic 52.67.
400M — 1. Morgan Kittle (Chagrin Falls) 59.99, 2. Claire Duricky (Lake Catholic) 1:00.28, 3. Riley McClintock (Chagrin Falls) 1:01.73, 4. Morgan Gabriel (Wickliffe) 1:01.99.
300H — 1. Abigail Alberts (Chagrin Falls) 47.11, 2. Rosie Murray (Hawken) 47.59, 3. Carly Duricky (Lake Catholic) 48.72, 4. Aaliyah Edwards (Beachwood) 49.07.
800M — 1. Claire Coffey (Chagrin Falls) 2:19.31, 2. Azzurra Opperman (Chagrin Falls) 2:24.91, 3. Alyssa Vis (Perry) 2:25.69, 4. Renee Tetlow (Geneva) 2:28.34.
200M — 1. Makayla White (Hawken) 25.63, 2. Lauen Luxenburg (Beachwood) 27.01, 3. Danijela Doncevic (Hawken) 27.19, 4. Amelie Cotta (Beachwood) 27.46.
3200M — 1. Ella Gilson (Hawken) 11:06.08, 2. Juliana Metz (Hawken) 11:29.55, 3. Rose Hoelzel (Chagrin Falls) 11:58.03, 4. Kate Halloran (Orange) 12:15.84.
4x400M RELAY — 1. Hawken 4:03.92, 2. Chagrin Falls 4:05.85, 3. Lake Catholic 4:11.53, 4. Geneva 4:20.21.
DISCUS — 1. Elizabeth Metz (Beachwood) 130-08, 2. Payge Silvis (Perry) 111-11, 3. Arianna Wallace (Villa Angela-St. Joseph) 99-10, 4. Sarah Brown (Beachwood) 94-10.
LONG JUMP — 1. Kylie Walters (Beachwood) 16-11.75, 2. Makenna Ferrante (Geneva) 15-07.25, 3. Aaliyah Edwards (Beachwood) 15-04.75, 4. Summer Snell (Chagrin Fall) 14-07.75.
POLE VAULT — 1. Gabbi Selman (Geneva) 10-00.00, 2. Emmy Bryan (Geneva) 9-06.00, 3. Katherine Hamilton (Orange) 9-03.00, 4. Madeline Lambdin (Perry) 9-00.00.
