GENEVA — A week of instruction is leading to a couple days of competition for participants in the Geneva Tennis Camp.
More than 75 campers attended the event that was coordinated by Mike Rose said Geneva High School tennis coach Scott Torok.
Most of the players are local residents, but some came from outside Ashtabula County.
“It is a fundamentals camp. We have beginner, advance beginner and intermediate which is the high school [age],” Torok said while putting together brackets for a tennis tournament that started Friday afternoon and will hopefully conclude sometime this weekend if the weather allows.
Torok said it was a tough week with rain and bad air taking the camp inside for portions of the week.
“We have 10 adults and we have 10 high school kids,” he said.
The high school students assist with the younger kids and then have their own instruction time.
Torok said the advanced beginners and the intermediate students were asked to play in the age group tournament. He said the fee for the tournament was part of the cost of the camp.
Torok said the camp has had as many as 100 participants, but 75-80 is a good number. He said most of the players were from the immediate area with a few players from other communities getting involved.
Torok said tournament officials hoped to get as many of the singles matches completed on Friday if possible with a weather forecast of rain this weekend.
