Cory Morrow will return to Ashtabula County on Aug. 19.
It’s not to play football for Geneva High School or being involved with the Perry High School program.
Morrow will represent the Brush Arcs as the school’s District Performance & Wellness Specialist at South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools during the football regular-season opener at Lakeside.
“It’s the game and it excites me,” said Morrow, who played football at Akron. “I like what they have going on there. It’s awesome to come to a place I know.”
Morrow took over the South Euclid Lynhdurst Schools position recently after spending the last six years at Spire.
He will be responsible for the overall design, implementation, and direction of all strength, conditioning and fitness programs for the student-athletes and staff members in the district.
“I oversee a lot of the high school sports,” he said. “It’s a big wellness position. The key part is that it’s district wide. We get to be the face of the community.
“We’re trying to build the culture, finding consistency and making sure everyone is under the same umbrella. We want discipline, accountability and stressing doing your role.”
Morrow didn’t necessarily have aspirations of being in this position, but received encouraging advice while an assistant strength coach/football coach at Perry.
“When I was at Perry [as an assistant strength and conditioning coach], Mike Crissinger, who is the state director for strength and state conditioning, said I should apply,” Morrow said. “I didn’t see myself myself as a director.
“There were great schools that had openings — Mason, [Sunbury] Big Walnut and Brush. God put me where he wanted to be.”
Morrow has a personal connection to Brush.
“My older brother, Roy Hall, who played at Ohio State, has been a big motivator for me and he graduated from Brush,” Morrow said. “He still does leadership things at Brush from Columbus.”
Building connections is what Morrow has been busy with since starting the job.
“A big piece is getting plugged in,” he said. “My goal is to grow the position of wellness and strength and conditioning. There is so much support for strength and conditioning.”
Morrow continues to dive in and learn more about his new surroundings.
“There’s a whole new football staff,” he said. “Ricky Powers [a former Michigan player and NFL product] is the new coach. I feel blessed to be in this position.”
Brush’s football team went 5-5 last season, including a 56-15 Division II, Region 5 playoff loss to Riverside.
The Arcs will still play an independent football schedule, ranging from going against Cleveland area, Akron area, Youngstown area and Toledo area schools.
Morrow said the decision to leave Spire was difficult. He served as the performance coach/facility manager, helping to train national, international, and Olympic caliber athletes, and also provided wellness and nutrition assessments for clients.
“Spire is my second family,” he said. “For six years, I ate, slept and breathed Spire. Everyone within Spire is important to me.
“For me to step away says a lot about Brush. I’ve had mentors push me and motivate me.”
Morrow’s focus is to continue moving Brush athletics forward.
“I want to keep chasing and impacting kids,” he said. “I’m happy being a staple in the district ... that’s special. I’ve watched kids come up ... it’s huge for kids who are living it. It’s really motivating.
“We want to get the job done. We want to challenge these guys and get them to buy into what we’re doing.”
Morrow will also return to his roots on the fooltball field.
He’s been tabbed as the freshman coach.
“That’s an important position,” Morrow said. “It gives more of a hands-on with the younger guys. I’m blessed to be in this position.”
