Geneva High School graduate Jacob Mirabell is in the midst of making the transition from cross country to track while competing for Kent State University.
Mirabell, a 2020 graduate of Geneva High School, recently completed his cross country season where he was seventh runner on the Golden Flashes team that was ranked 12th in the NCAA Division I regional competition.
Mirabell said he was running about 70 miles a week during cross country, but there will be a transition to more speed as the indoor season gets rolling in January.
In cross country, Mirabell an a 17:17.8 5K at the Ohio Invitational in early September. His best 8K time was 26:51.9 during the Live in Lou XC Classic on Oct.1.
Mirabell took a week off after cross country and came to Ashtabula to ran the Main Avenue Miracle Mile where he ran 4:35 on Thanksgiving Day.
Longer distances were Mirabell’s forte in high school, but he enjoys running the shorter races.
He said there are certain VO2 Max workouts that sort of help a runner which distance he or she should compete.
The cross country season was a great experience, Mirabell said.
He added the team worked hard and got along well together and had the first NCAA Division National Championship qualifier in a decade.
Baidy Ba earned the spot at the NCAA Great Lakes Regional Championships running a 30:07 to break the school’s 21 year old 10,000 meter record.
Ba finished 126th at the NCAA Division I National Cross Country Championships in Stillwater.
Kent State University supported Ba as the entire women’s basketball team, and coaches, attended the NCAA meet the Saturday before Thanksgiving in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The women’s team was in town to play Oklahoma State the following day.
The indoor track season is scheduled to start on January 14 at Bowling Green University.
The SPIRE Indoor Games is scheduled for Feb. 11.
Other key indoor dates include: the Mid-American Conference Indoor Championships Feb. 24-25 at Bowling Green and NCAA Indoor Championships March 10 and 11 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The first outdoor meet is slated for March 23-25 at the Raleigh Relays.
In last season’s track season, Mirabell ran personal best-times of: 1:53.85 indoor 800m at Akron-Indoor Invitational (Feb. 4-5); 4:17.60 indoor mile at YSU Mid-Major Invitational (Jan. 28-29) and 3:53.55 outdoor 1500m at LSU Joe May Invitational (Apr. 9).
His season best was 1:55.06 in the outdoor 800m at Raleigh Relays in late March.
