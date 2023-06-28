Dakota Harvey recalled the first time he glanced at the record board, particularly the record for the long jump for the Lake Erie College track and field program.
He dreamt of one day seeing his name up there, but the mark to beat did not seem realistic.
“It was crazy, like 2-feet further than I’d ever jumped,” the 2020 Geneva graduate said. I just forgot about it.”
Even crazier, though, was when Harvey, who is also known at Koko, was reminded of the record, reminded and
informed that he had just
broken it.
Harvey, now a part of the Lake Erie College track and field program, has etched his name to the school’s record board with a long jump of 7.46 meters during the Harrison Dillard Twilight meet at Baldwin Wallace on May 15.
“That record hasn’t been broken in years,” he said. “I didn’t make it to nationals, but I was in the top 20 in the nation, so I did very well.”
It was actually the second time he broke the long jump
record in the 2023 spring
season. The first was when he went 7.34 meters during the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships at Ashland University in early May.
Harvey’s jump there was good for second place in the conference and helped earn him a spot on the US Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Team.
Harvey, a junior, said he struggled a bit the first few years with the transition to college, but things clicked for him the past season.
“At first I was a little shaky ... just trying to learn everything and understand how to be a student athlete,” he said. “It’s a lot different in high school, and I had to get my schedule down and figure some things out.”
A big part of figuring some things out was with the help of a new coach and future in-law as well.
Donnie Gaylord, a 2017 Lakeside graduate and pole vaulter at Ohio Northern, joined the Lake Erie coaching staff last fall. He is also engaged to Harvey’s sister, Sierra.
The couple has plans to tie the knot in October.
His future brother-in-law was just what Harvey needed to help with some technical fine tuning.
“He likes to learn, he likes to watch videos and just really likes coaching,” Harvey said of Gaylord. “He looked at a lot of different things and he helped us throughout the season.”
Gaylord said the biggest technicality Harvey had to work out was transitioning his vertical jumping ability, which was often displayed on the basketball court in his days with the Eagles, to what was more useful in distance jumping.
The coach helped, but Harvey’s willingness to learn, combined with the raw talent he has always seems to possess, made him an easy project for Gaylord.
“Koko is such a naturally gifted athlete,” Gaylor said. “The one part he’d been missing was the technical tools to bring him a little further. Being able to see the things he can do and how coachable he is, he made it pretty easy to bring those things out.”
Aside from the long jump record, Harvey also placed in three other events at the conference championships — the high jump and part of the 4x100 and 4x400 relays,
He came up a little short of making it to the NCAA Division II National meet in Colorado, however.
With the confidence he now has, Harvey
now has sights set on making sure that does not happen again next year.
“I definitely want to go next year and I definitely feel like I can,” he said. “I figured some things out in those last two meets when I started peaking.
“So, I feel like I have all next year, I have all those meets to keep going up and I want to achieve my goal of being an All-American.”
He’s not the only one who’s a believer.
“Every athlete has a floor and ceiling, I believe his ceiling is still way higher than his floor,” Gaylord said. “It’s just a matter of, now that we have that little edge, this is going to be super fun.
“We’ve got the competition, we know what we’re capable of and I think it’s gonna get even crazier. He’s dialed in for this offseason and he’s got a really good mindset.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if, coming into next season, he doesn’t start matching that again, or if he isn’t going further already.”
