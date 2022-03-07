By earning the opportunity to represent Team USA in a world competition, one could argue Geneva native Brittany Aveni is on a “Highway to the Danger Zone.”
The Geneva graduate wouldn’t have it any other way.
By winning her 400-meter dash heat in the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships recently, Aveni, who competed at Duke and is a graduate student at North Carolina State, will make her first world team appearance.
On March 20, Aveni will compete for the second time in Europe, this time representing Team USA. She will be one of six USA sprinters competing to race in the 4X400 relay at the Indoor World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.
“This is huge for my aspiring professional running career,” Aveni said. “It’s a world stage — not a stage that I’ve ever been on before.
“I’ve never been on a Team USA like this before, so I really just want to take the opportunity to capitalize on this opportunity and really put a good performance together to advocate for myself and show that I belong on this level.”
With a time of 52.5 in the 400, Aveni finished fourth during the recent USA Indoor Championships at The Podium in Spokane, Washington.
The top six finishers qualified to represent Team USA. Lynna Irby and Jessica Bedard, who finished 1-2, will race as individuals. All will be considered for the 4x400 relay team.
This trip won’t be all fun and games. Aveni said that the COVID-19 pandemic plus the Russian invasion of Ukraine means the American athletes won’t be sightseeing during the four days in Serbia before her race.
While Serbia is not next door to Ukraine, it’s not far away.
Aveni’s heard no talk of the event being postponed, so she’s revving up her engines for next week’s trip.
“The U.S. is such a dominant force in track and field,” she said, adding that in the past four world championships the USA was won the 4x400. “That’s something that motivates us in practice.
“We have that to defend going into this meet.”
It won’t be a cakewalk.
“The European teams are running fast right now, so it’s not going to be as easy as it might seem,” she said.
“The track is going to be amazing, I’ve already looked at the stadium,” she said of the Belgrade venue. “A lot of European indoor stadiums are super elaborate and really large —I’m excited.
“Unfortunately, given the state of our world right now with COVID and the Ukraine crisis, we’re going to be on a really strict lockdown,” she said. “They’ve pretty much told us that we’re going to be at the hotel or the track, and nowhere else.
“Which is fine — I understand that safety precautions are more important that our seeing stuff in Serbia,” she said.
Aveni said Russia’s athletes have been banned from competing because of the invasion.
This won’t be Aveni’s first time in Europe.
“It will be definitely a different trip than when I went on vacation with my Dad [Ben],” said Aveni, referring to a recent trip to Venice. and in college, she once competed in Italy.
“I represented an international team,” she said, recalling her earlier race in Italy. “I’ve never been to Serbia.”
Although North Carolina State is in Raleigh, she still lives in nearby Durham where she is a volunteer graduate assistant for the Duke track team and continues to train at the same facilities.
Unlike her collegiate days, Aveni has to juggle training with her job as a veterinarian assistant nurse.
“I love it here,” she said of North Carolina. “The food is amazing. Durham has changed a lot in the past 10 years. and I see the sun every day.”
Duke’s Mark Mueller continues to be her coach
“I’m a volunteer assistant coach which allows me access to all of Duke’s facilities,” she said. “My training looks super similar to when I was [at Duke]. I train at different times to allow for my work schedule.”
Along with two other graduates, she trains, running and lifting, in the morning Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Tuesdays and Thursdays are workdays when she runs on her own.
“Sunday is our off day.”
Going into the final heat at the USA championships, Aveni said she knew if she did well, she’d qualify. Her time was only two-tenths of a second more than her personal best of 52.3.
“I knew I had to take the lead and run with it,” she said. “It felt really smooth, I felt really strong. I was happy with the time — it was not to far off from my [indoor] personal best.”
Crossing the finish line, she said, “I was truly excited to know for sure that I was on the team.”
As for the world competition, Aveni won’t know until race day if she’s running in the prelims or final.
“It’s up to the USATF coaches to decide who is running the prelims, who is running the final,” she said. “I probably won’t know I’m running that relay until [that] morning.”
Aveni admits her accomplishment still feels like a dream.
“I think once I get all of the gear and get on my flight, it will really sink in,” she said.
