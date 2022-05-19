Deidra Marrison was one of 23 South Dakota track and field athletes to qualfy for the Division I NCAA West Preliminary in Fayetteville, Arkansas, starting next Wednesday.
A total of 20 individuals and one relay account for the 23 entries.
Marrison, a fourth-year junior and Geneva graduate, is tied for 35th in the pole vault field at 13-4 ¼ (4.07m).
"Making it to the west preliminary meet means a lot to me this year," Marrison said. "I had surgery on my foot back in July, and have been working hard all year to be able to pole vault again.
"It feels like a huge accomplishment to be able to compete at this meet."
She was one of eight Coyotes pole vaulters to qualify for the preliminary, the second-most by any school in the nation.
Marrison, who is making her third preliminary appearance, is scheduled to compete at 6:30 p.m. next Thursday.
