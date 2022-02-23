Brittany Aveni’s drive and passion has hovered around an all-weather track, whether it was the different facilities around her hometown of Geneva or the athletic wares of Duke University.
Aveni exhausted her eligibility as a Blue Devils runner, but her passion for competition has never waned as she lives and trains in North Carolina.
The drive continues Saturday and Sunday in Spokane, Washington at the USA Indoor Championships Track and Field as Aveni runs the 400-meter dash.
She ran a personal best 51.6 seconds at last year’s Atlantic Coast Conference Championships. Aveni will also run the 60-meter dash.
Aveni said she’s trying to obtain that goal, but needs to find an agent and keep running well at events like this weekend’s national meet.
The meet will serve as the qualifying meet for the World Indoor Championships to be held in Belgrade, Serbia from March 18-20.
Aveni recently competed at a professional meet in Louisville, Kentucky, where she ran well, but also connected with possible agents.
“I want to put a good race together and prove myself to this professional running world,” Aveni said.
As for life after running, Aveni is staying in North Carolina and going to N.C. State for graduate school to be a veterinarian. She currently works at a veterinary specialty hospital in North Carolina where she’s an veterinarian assistant nurse.
Aveni took a one-year waiver from graduate school to compete in the Olympic Trials last year, but will she continue to run and do it professionally? Will she look toward the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris?
“I’m in a unique situation where I know that I need a professional career outside of running,” Aveni said. “I’ve always wanted to be a veterinarian. That’s always been my dream since I was a very little girl. Being able to have that on the horizon is super exciting.
“At the same time, I’m going to have to eventually decide which one I’m going to choose. I don’t have to decide now. I really won’t know the answer to those questions until the USA and world outdoors [later this year].”
She raised more than $5,000 through a Go Fund Me account to go to indoor nationals.
“I just want to thank everyone at home and just the community from where I’m from,” Aveni said. “They were super, super supportive and helped me fundraise to pay for those trips.”
Meanwhile, running distance is no longer part of her repertoire.
The 800, two trips around the track, was her staple at Geneva.
Aveni ran far ahead of the competition, setting state marks and winning championships.
At Duke, she transitioned into being a sprinter where she trained with assistant coach Mark Mueller and still trains with him as an unattached runner.
“It takes a while to get the strength that you need to be a good sprinter,” Aveni said. “It takes time to adjust to that and really adjust to a different kind of training.
“Obviously I wasn’t lifting super heavy in high school. We did lift, but not anything like this collegiate program does.
“Just working on explosives, exercises and practice all the time. Working with a dedicated sprint coach really helped me kind of blossom into the sprinter that I am.”
She hasn’t run the 800 in three years, and really doesn’t miss the grueling nature of a dead run twice around the track.
Aveni’s senior year at Duke was supposed to be in 2020, but was canceled due to the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She was granted a fifth season and took advantage of it to excel in the sprints at Duke — far from the 800.
“I don’t miss it at all,” Aveni said. “I max out at one lap now. That’s the most I do.”
Don’t get her wrong. She loves to compete, just in the sprints.
“I don’t like going for runs,” Aveni said. “I don’t run for five miles. I do go for a job. That’s not what I do. It’s not what I enjoy, either.
“I love competing. I like running fast. I like racing. I like winning. Those are just all the things that I’m able to experience so much more with sprinting.
I like the intensity.
I like the feeling I’m running 100% the entire race.”
