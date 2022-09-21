Staff Report
GENEVA — Geneva tennis has a rich history in Northeast Ohio high school athletics, and this season the girls program has reached 500 wins.
The mark will be honor at the conclusion of its home match vs. Willoughby South today at the Geneva Courts, weather permitting.
The Eagles girls’ program was founded in 1986, two decades after Arnold Bradshaw led the first boys’ tennis teams in 1966.
Prior to the girls’ having their own team, there were girls who played on the boys’ tennis teams, the most famous was LeeAnn Massucci in the 1970s.
The girls’ program has been led by just three varsity coaches in the 36 years — Phil Dubsky, Alex Stuetzer, and current coach Scott Torok.
All three coaches are scheduled to be on site to mark the occasion.
Since 1986, Geneva has sent players to the state tournament on five different occasions. The program has won 70 percent of all of its matches in the 36-year history. The girls program did not start competing for conference titles until 2000.
In those 23 seasons , they’ve won 16 conference titles, including eight in the old NEC (Northeastern Conference) with a record of 74-4; sixth in the PAC (Premier Athletic Conference) with a record of 66-0, and two in the current Chagrin Valley Conference.
In the last 23 years, the Eagles girls’ teams went undefeated in conference play in 12 seasons.
“We have been blessed with many great tennis players and great people over the years and I feel fortunate to have been along for the ride for the past 25 years,” Torok said. “I am definitely a product of the coaches [Bradshaw, Stuetzer, Robert Kader and Dubsky] who have come before me.
“I cannot thank them enough, they took me in when I didn’t have direction and here I am, still doing it. It’s been a great journey. Not over yet. Onward and upward.”
