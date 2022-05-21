PERRY — Depth and a deep desire to compete were the cornerstones of the Geneva girls track team's run to a Division II district championship on Saturday, according to Eagles coach Jason Dalton.
Dalton said the team was not "ranked" to win but fought race by race and field event by field event to bring the championship trophy to Geneva.
Geneva scored in every event except one, and sacrificed performance in some of their individual races for the betterment of the team, Dalton said.
The Eagles scored 123 points with Perry second with 102 and Hawken third with 101.
Dalton said he asked distance runner Grace Dubsky to run the 1600- and 3200-meter runs to help the team score points. Dubsky said she was a bit concerned with the heat, but ended up finishing second in the 3200 to qualify for regionals and help the team to victory.
Dubsky said she fell with two laps to go in the 3200, but was able to regroup and keep her spot which was ahead of her projected finishing place coming into the meet.
The Eagles also excelled in the field events with sophomore Delaney Marrison winning the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 9 1/2 inches and fellow sophomore Makenna Ferrante finishing second with a jump of 15-11.
"The girls have so much heart, their desire to push each other is impressive," Dalton said.
Dalton is in his first year as the head coach and said he was excited that the girls were able to keep their "team culture" following a successful indoor season and continue it to the outdoor season.
Dalton said the reason he took the job was to make sure the "culture" remained intact and the girls didn't back down in their commitment to excellence.
In the throws competitions, Kennedy Landrus got second in the discus with a throw of 105-7 and Alyssa Palmisano finished second in the shot put with a toss of 33-6.
Gabbi Selman earned her second district title in a row with a vault of 10-6 as well setting the Eagles up for an exciting regional competition next week at Austintown Fitch.
"It is amazing. I am on cloud nine," said Selman, who qualified for the state track meet last year in the pole vault.
"It feels so great to go out this way. ... We are all best friends and we love each other," said Alivia Reece.
After Renee Tetlow qualified for a trip to regionals in the 300 intermediate hurdles, teammates Selman and Sydney Park arrived shortly thereafter to celebrate her accomplishment with a big hug and smiles across their faces.
The girls will head to Austintown on Thursday and return for the finals on Saturday.
