ORWELL — The Geneva girls track and field team continued its Ashtabula County dominance on Wednesday at Grand Valley High School.
The Eagles scored 201 points to win their third straight county title since 2020. They captured their 18th straight county championship in 2019. The county meet didn’t take place in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Extremely pleased on how the girls performed,” Geneva coach Jason Dalton said. “Their determination to support each other and push to win, despite the adverse conditions, is a great part of team culture that can’t be taught.”
Edgewood placed second with 113.5 points, followed by Pymatuning Valley at 88, Lakeside 70, Grand Valley 57, Conneaut 52 and Jefferson 51.50
On the boys side, the race was close between Jefferson and Geneva, but the Eagles pulled away at the end to win 154-138.
Geneva won its third straight all-county title.
“We’re very excited to win all county,” Eagles coach Emily Long said. “We were a little concerned after a DQ in the 4X200, but I think it made the rest of the team pull together and work hard.
“A lot of PR’s [personal records] on a rainy day. A good push heading into the postseason.”
Edgewood with 86.50 points; Conneaut, 81; PV, 70.50; GV, 66 and Lakeside, 56, rounded out the team scoring.
GIRLS
Geneva captured 10 first-place finishes en route to their county title.
The events included the 4X800 team of Mya Evangelista, Ines Montaner, Maggie Moon and Grace Dubsky in a time of 10:56.23; the 4X200 quartet of Lily Schiemann, Allison Sochia, Delaney Marrison and Sydney Park 1:55.90; Alyssa Palmisano, shot put, 37-4.50; Gabriella Winchell, high jump, 4-8; Evangelista, 1600, 5:48.68; Ava Sartini, pole vault, 8-0; Park, 400, 1:05.40; Moon, 800, 2:37.09; Dubsky, 3200, 12:41.00 and the 4X400 relay team of Gianna DeLuca, Moon, Evangelista and Park, 4:31.50.
“As a team, winning this meet meant a lot to us,” Evangelista said. “It showed that we are unified and willing to put in the effort even when the weather conditions are unruly. It was a lot of run to celebrate our win as one big family.”
The Eagles also secured seconds in six events, which included Gianna DeLuca in the 100 hurdles in a time of 18.16; Sochia, 100, 13.93; Caramia Boland, high jump, 4-4; Schiemann, pole vault, 7-0; Mackenzie Lyons, 800, 2:41.53 and the 4X100 relay team of Schiemann, Sochia Riley Park and Boland, 55.91.
Edgewood’s discus duo of Sarah Coxon and Taylor Visnosky were first and second with throws of 98-6 and 90-9, respectively.
Jefferson’s Holly Pierce ran a 13.76 to take first in the 100 dash.
PV’s Rowen Jenkins swept the hurdles, winning the 100 in a time of 17.95 and 300 at 50.59.
GV received a first from Regan Boiarski in the long jump with a 15-4 mark.
Lakeside’s firsts were from the 4X100 relay team of Jelena Torrance, On’esty Anderson, Daneja Holley and Jayla Holloway in a time of 55.57 and Holley in the 200 at 29.26.
BOYS
Donald Shymske, in the 800 with a time of 2:03.1; Connor Boland, in the 200 at 22.07 and the 4X400 relay team of Abe Rosales, Shymske, Dane Szczepkowski and Boland, at 3:34.36, all picked up firsts for the Eagles.
Taking second for Geneva were: Owen Pfeifer in the 200 at 23.85; Shymske, 1600, 4:41.52; the 4X100 relay team of Giovanni Rice, Kyle Opron, Pfeifer and Charlie Myers, 46.51; Jamil Daghlas, 300 hurdles, 45.39; Patrick McKinney, pole vault, 10-0; Rice, long jump, 17-9 and Luke McKinney, 3200, 10:48.94.
Firsts for Jefferson included Wade Woodworth in the discus with a mark of 138-9; Kaige Boczar, 100, 11.49; the 4X200 relay team of Daniel Bixler, Ben Phillips, Luke Funtash and Kyle Szitas, 1:38.49; Mason Pawlowski, shot put, 48-3.50; Stephen Sly, 1600, 4:36.18 and 3200, 10:26.46 and Hitchcock, 400, 52.61.
Edgewood secured first in the 4X800 relay as Granison Hill, Micheal Ochoa, Hunter Caruso and Braylon Wetherbee ran a 9:10.30.
GV went 1-2 in the high jump as Robert Rogers was first with a mark of 5-10 and Eric Leyda checked in second at 5-6.
Nate Boiarski also placed first for GV
in the long jump at
17-10.
Conneaut’s Wyatt Payne and Alex Banish each claimed county titles.
Payne finished first in the 100 hurdles at 16.76 and 300 hurdles 43.80, while Banish won the pole vault with a mark of 10-6.
