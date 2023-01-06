HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP ‚ The Ashtabula County swim meet can be called a celebration as much as it is a competition.
The will to win is serious, but so also is the enjoyment the athletes have.
When the final splash of water had settled, history had repeated itself as the Geneva boys team won its second consecutive county meet, as did the Lakeside girls squad.
The Eagles were led by Nathan Reigle, Caiden Collins and Krieg Cooper, while the Lakeside girls received what they needed from swimmers such as Stella Madrigal, Rachael McClure, Callie Boardwine and Mary Grace Mikalacic.
“It was a great night,’ Lakeside coach Maureen Surbella said. “A lot of great swims, just a good night overall for county swimming.”
Of course there were plenty of other standouts as well.
Jefferson’s Izzy Hanek looked like she was in state meet form, taking the 100 freestyle.
Geneva’s Angelina Brown won the 220 individual medley, while Abigail Griffiths took the 100 backstroke.
Edgewood got a first place finish from Julianna Gregory in the 50 freestyle, while on
the boys side Tyler Hill took the 100 backstroke.
Conneaut received a first place from Kira Mucci in the 100 breaststroke.
For Pymatuning Valley, Grace Stroke was second in the 100 freestyle, and Asa Frush nabbed second in the 100 backstroke.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.