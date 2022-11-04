CHARDON — Geneva first year head coach Don Shymske isn’t much of a fan of moral victories.
He is, however, a fan of great effort from his team and the one it provided Friday night in a 35-7 loss to the two-time defending Division III state-champion Chardon Hilltoppers.
It was the second time in the last three seasons that Geneva has ended its season at Chardon Memorial Field.
This one, however, had a much different feel than in the third round of the 2020 playoffs when the Eagles lost 57-13.
“I”m proud of them, and I’m proud of the effort,” Shymske said. “Physically we hung with them and we were able to hang with them defensively. Offensively, we had a hard time hanging with their speed on the defensive front.
“To be able to hang with them is great, but we want more than that. It is a nice indicator, but hopefully we keep progressing so we can make it more than a moral victory to hang with these guys.”
Chardon raced out to a 21-0 lead in the game, scoring on its first two possessions and tacking on another midway through the second quarter.
Geneva, however, began to gain more confidence as the game went on, stopping the Hilltoppers on their last two possessions of the half.
Shymske was hoping his team could muster some offense after gaining a (negative) 2 yards rushing in the first half and turning it over three times.
The Eagles started to find some life on their second possession of the half as junior quarterback Kenny Young completed a pair of passes to junior Luke Smith (seven yards and freshman Bryce Peet (16 yards) and senior Jacob Wilson added a 9-yard run.
However, Young was picked off by Chardon senior Trey LIebhardt to stall that drive.
The Eagles did find paydirt on the next possession, however, when sophomore Hayden Diemer burst through the line for a 28-yard touchdown run with 4 seconds remaining in the third quarter to ignite the visitor sideline.
“We came in at half and said we wanted to come out and get a score,” Shymske said. “Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, but we got a couple of stops and then we got a score to cut it to 21-7, which was great, but we let it get away a little bit at the end.”
Chardon responded as quarterback Alex Henry, who had a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, led a 8-play, 80 yard drive at the start of the fourth quarter.
Henry began the drive with a 10-yard run, then the senior found junior A.J. Bruce for a 34-yard pass to ignite the drive. Bruce then scored his second touchdown of the game, a 3-yard run to give the hosts a 28-7 lead.
Sophomore Will Francis cemented the game with a 33-yard run on Chardon’s first play of the ensuing possession.
Geneva bows out with a 8-4 record, gaining the respect of Chardon coach Mitch Hewitt.
“That’s a pretty physical football team,” Hewitt said. “I think that was a team, especially at the start of the year with the Madison loss (Week 1) that people wrote them off, so I tip my hat to that coaching staff. It is a testament to what they’ve done with those kids.”
Geneva loses just five seniors, and Shymske acknowledged afterwards the expectations will be raised with so many returning players next year.
However, he didn’t want to look forward before recognizing the contributions of the players he gave hugs to after the game.
“Our seniors, we owe a lot to them,” he said. “They may be few in number but they provided the leadership for this team, so we are indebted to them.”
Chardon, 10-1 overall, will continue on its path for another championship when it plays Kenston next Friday at a location to be determined.
