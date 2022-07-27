ASHTABULA — The 9-11 Gallia County All-Stars came to Ashtabula with a mission and left with a state championship.
Gallia County Manager Josh McFarland said his team took second place last year and wanted to make sure that didn’t happen again at the Little League softball state tournament.
He said his team run-ruled the competition in all three of their games. Gallia County capped the run with an 11-1 victory over the Ashtabula All-Stars in four innings on Tuesday night.
“I can’t ask for anymore than that,” he said.
Chloe Bennett pitched 12 innings during the three games and gave up six runs, McFarland said.
Bennett said focus was her key to the tournament, along with faith in the teammates behind her.
“A lot of confidence that my defense would have my back,” she said after the girls dumped water on the coach.
Ashtabula Manager Kelly Prine said he had a lot of fun with the volunteer coaches and was proud of the girls who got second place on their home field.
The Gallia County team scored the first run on a wild pitch and Ashtabula tied the game when Maggie Cole scored on a throwing error.
That was the end of the scoring for Ashtabula and Gallia County went on to score in almost every inning.
In the second inning Gallia County scored after a series of walks and wild pitches leading to a 6-1 lead.
In the third inning umpire Mitchell Lemponen asked about 25 people in left field to leave after complaints regarding a call on the field. The game was stopped for about 10 minutes and several people left the premises, but many stayed.
Sophia Dibble entered the game as a relief pitcher for Ashtabula and struck out the side, but Gallia County continued to score runs and after going up 11-1 in the top of the fourth, kept Ashtabula off the scoreboard to win by a 10-run mercy rule.
The Senior League boys team from Jefferson/Ashtabula was eliminated on Tuesday in an 8-2 loss to Michigan, said longtime Little League coach and volunteer Brian Hubbard via text from Peru, Illinois, where the tournament was held.
The squad was 1-3 coming into single-elimination play on Tuesday. He said it was 2-0 until the sixth inning when Michigan scored a few runs and Jefferson-Ashtabula’s line drives weren’t finding holes.
He said Michigan is one of the favorites to win the tournament.
