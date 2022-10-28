CONNEAUT — The Garrettsville Garfield G-Men scored seven rushing touchdowns to defeat the Conneaut Spartans 48-21 in Division 5, Region 17 action on night Friday at Joslin Field.
Conneaut, which made its first appearance in a playoff game since 1985 (not counting the 2020 COVID-19 season), ended the season 8-3 with the loss, while Garfield improved to 9-2.
The Spartans gained 296 total yards, including 163 yards on 30 carries. The G-Men had 361 total yards, including 308 yards rushing on 45 carries.
Spartans senior running back Zack Rice, who finished his career as Conneaut’s all-time leading rusher, led the team in rushing with 90 yards on 14 carries. He added two total touchdowns on the night.
Five Garfield players rushed for touchdowns. The G-Men were led in rushing by junior running back Keegan Sell with 94 yards on eight carries.
“There were a lot of things we did wrong, but that’s a good ballclub and I’m really proud of our kids,” Conneaut coach Rocco Dobran said. “Effort wise they went for four quarters and never stopped or quit. It was a great season and I’m proud of them and they earned everything they got this season.”
Conneaut came into the game seeded eighth and Garfield was ninth the region. Dobran said it was great for the Conneaut program to be able to host an Ohio High School Athletic Association playoff game.
“We really felt legit to be in the top eight in the playoffs and it meant a big deal to these kids,” he said. “These kids have nothing to be ashamed about and where they ended up. Everyone wants to win every game, but they were the better team tonight.”
The game started well for Conneaut, as the Spartans took the opening kickoff and converted on a long drive. On 4th and 5, quarterback Max Gleason found wide receiver Larry Hamm on a pass down the left sideline for a 12-yard score.
Hamm made a defender miss on the play and then jogged in to the end zone for the score. The extra point was good by kicker Bryce Spurlin gave the Spartans a 7-0 lead with 4:32 left in the first quarter.
Garfield immediately responded and scored on a 61-yard-run by Sell with 3:46 left in the first quarter to cut the lead to 7-6. The extra point by kicker Ethan Bittence was no good.
The Spartans pulled out a trick play when Gleason lateraled the ball to Hamm, who then threw the ball to Rice. He then untouched down the left sideline to the end zone. The kick by Spurlin made it 14-6 with 3:26 left in the first quarter.
Sell scored his second rushing touchdown for Garfield on a 5-yard run up the middle. The extra point by Bittence trimmed the Spartans’ lead to 14-13 with 28 seconds left in the first quarter.
The G-Men recovered an onside kick, but the Spartans defense forced a punt. However, the short drive changed the field position and gave the Garfield some momentum as the Spartans had the ball on its own 15-yard line.
“We knew how good they were and knew they were tough on offense, and it would be hard to stop their running game, so when they got that onside kick it gave them another opportunity to put one in,” Dobran said.
The Spartans drive stalled, and Garfield took advantage. Senior running back Jessie Grace eventually scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with 7:37 left in the second quarter. The extra point gave Garfield a 20-14 lead.
Senior quarterback Vinnie Grandizio scored on 10-yard run for Garfield and the extra point gave the G-Men a 27-14 with 3:44 left before halftime.
After a fake punt by the Spartans was unsuccessful, Garfield got the ball on the Conneaut 33-yard line. Running back Deacon Summer made the Spartans pay for the gamble with a 27-yard touchdown run with 32 seconds left before halftime. The extra point gave Garfield a 34-14 at halftime.
In the second half, Grandizio scored his second touchdown on an 11-yard run and the extra point made it 41-14 with 8:19 left in the third quarter.
Rice scored on a 33-yard rushing run down the left side on a draw play for Conneaut. The extra point by Spurlin cut the Garfield lead down to 41-21 with 5:45 left in the third quarter.
Garfield’s Eric Geddes scored on a 10-yard rushing touchdown with 9:26 remaining for the final margin.
