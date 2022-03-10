The eyes of Ashtabula County wrestling fans will isolate this weekend on just two competitors — Edgewood’s Josh and Kyle Biller.
Not only will they represent the Warriors, but the county as well at the Ohio High School Athletic Association state wrestling tournament at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus which starts today.
Both Biller brothers had to work through the bottom bracket of last weekend’s Division II district tournament at Perry High School to keep Ashtabula County from being shut out this weekend.
Just sending two wrestlers to the Columbus is a low mark for a county which is used to sending between five to 10 and had three state champions just a few years ago.
But while the Billers may not have many familiar faces around them this weekend, that’s not to say area mat programs are in a downward spiral.
Several programs had young wrestlers that may not have made it to state, but made noise in the postseason and produced solid seasons.
The postseason was most disappointing though for a couple of wrestlers who no doubt had plans of wrestling this weekend.
St .John’s senior Ryan Elrod suffered a knee injury in the sectional final at Berkshire. It was the same knee which has been giving him problems since last summer. Elrod would have likely been a four-time state qualifier.
Conneaut’s Amari Bowers is another wrestler who battled injuries this season. Bowers was limited on the mat this season due to back issues.
Bowers wrestled just 18 matches in during the regular season and won all of them.
At the Division III Garfield District Tournament it was a different story. Bowers lost in the second round, rebounded to win his next two matches and lost 6-4 to Zach Lyons of Tuslaw. Lyons went on to finish third by pinning his opponent.
Bowers came back to win his fifth-place match, making the second year in a row that he’ll have to be content as an alternate to state.
A few young wrestlers made some noise at the last stop before state last weekend.
Lakeside sophomore Lucas Eland, who did not even get to the district tournament a year ago, went 2-2 and North Canton Hoover last weekend, finishing the season with a record of 21-12.
Jefferson took a county-best seven wrestlers to the district tournament. Four of them will be back next season. They will also return Reed Edgar, who did not get out a stacked bracket at the Division III Berkshire Sectional but finished the season with 25 wins.
Falcons senior Jonathon Wasziel won two matches at Perry, while fellow seniors Brent Ditrich, and Mason Pawlowski each won one.
St. John senior Tyler Cathcart came up a bit short of state, but had a great season. Cathcart won two matches at Garfield Heights last weekend, before falling 6-4 in the consolation quarterfinals.
Pymatuning Valley sent four to Garfield Heights, including freshman Brennan Moore who went 1-2 to finish his first year of varsity wrestling with a record of 26-14.
Devin Sharpe won two matches, finishing his season at 23-17. He, along with Jayce Dietrich, and Nick Hitchcock, are expcted to return next year.
Two other area freshmen also received a taste of what the district tournament feels like this season.
In Division I, Madison’s Nate Montgomery, the younger brother of a couple of former state placers, went 1-2 at Hoover last weekend in his first season with a record of 33-7.
Geneva freshman Nigel Platt went 0-2 at Perry, but gained valuable experience on the varsity mat this season and finished with a 15-18 record.
The Eagles are also expecged to return Michael Hupertz, who missed significant time this season with a staph infection. He came back in time to make the district tournament and record one win before being eliminated.
Grand Valley’s Cheyenne Dockery won one match at Garfield Heights to finish his senior season with a record of 19-12.
Edgewood send two to Columbus, but that number was nearly four.
Senior Troy Peterson, who gave up about 50 pounds every time he stepped on the mat this season, lost in the final seconds in the match that could have punched his ticket for Columbus. He ended up finishing sixth at Perry and closed the season with a record of 34-6.
Ezekiel Lucas won his first two matches at Perry, but the sophomore found out quickly how tough things can get once deep in the district bracket. Lucas wound up losing his next three bouts to finish sixth. He ended the season with a 36-7 record.
