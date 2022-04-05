GENEVA — Trailing 1-0 in the top of the seventh inning on Tuesday, Lakeside could not have asked for much better than what they got to start the inning.
Ashton Wheelock led off with a walk and went to second on an errant throw giving the Dragons the potential game tying run in scoring position with nobody out.
Still, one major problem existed. That was Geneva pitcher Wyatt Fuduric, who simply loves situations like this.
“Especially right there, I love those,” the Geneva senior said of such dramatics. “If the guy gets to second, it’s my thing mentally to not even let him get to third. I love to just dig deep and bring everything I got.”
‘Bringing everything’ was just what Fuduric did as he struck out the next three batters, all swinging on fastballs, to preserve the Eagles season-opening 1-0 win over Lakeside in Chagrin Valley Conference baseball action at Geneva High School Tuesday afternoon.
Fuduric went the distance, shutting the Dragons out on just two hits, while striking out 12.
Wheelock, who pitched for Lakeside, was nearly as impressive. He allowed just one run on two hits while striking out six.
It was the first time the two pitchers, who coincidentally are both going to Gannon next year to play baseball and are even planning on rooming together, faced each other head to head.
Geneva coach Roger Wilt said the matchup lived up to its billing.
“Both of those guys were outstanding,” Wilt said. “They are two of the best guys in the conference, and head-to-head on opening day at home ... what a ball game this was. We took advantage of the opportunity that we got, we moved runners around and played solid defense.”
Aside from pitching, Fuduric also scored the only run of the game. It came in the second inning when he walked to lead off, advanced to third base, then swiped home.
Lakeside’s best scoring opportunity came in the fifth inning when Kyler Sabantine laced a line-drive to right center that looked like extra bases.
Instead, Geneva’s Jack Cafaro came up with the ball and fired a strike to the shortstop Merrick Cunningham, who got the tag on for the out.
Dragons coach Jared Sziber said his guys knew what they were going up against.
“He’s a quality high school pitcher,” Sziber said. “We didn’t help ourselves a lot, we kind of let the speed get in our head. The big thing is we know he has really good off-speed stuff, so we wanted to try to attack the fastball, but we weren’t really able to do that.
“We’ve only played two games and he’s the fastest that we’ve seen so far. It’s hard to replicate that speed, especially this early in the year, but all the credit to him.”
Fuduric finished the day by throwing 85 pitches, including 59 strikes.
Wilt said it was a little more than they had budgeted, but Fuduric just took over at the end.
“I kind of let him dictate what he wanted to do,” the coach said. “We had somebody warmed up and ready to go, but he told me he felt good. Our goal was to have him throw around 70, he was at 72 after six innings, but the Warrior in him wasn’t coming out.”
Lakeside’s other hit was from Cohen Poploske.
The only Eagle to hit his way aboard was Cafaro, who had a pair of singles.
The loss dropped the Dragons to 1-1. They are scheduled to play at Riverside on Friday. Geneva will be at Orange on Thursday.
