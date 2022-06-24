ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Edgewood is the spot to go on Thursday’s for four Ashtabula County boys basketball teams.
The Geneva, Edgewood, Conneaut and Pymatuning Valley teams play to increase their basketball skills and compete against other county schools at Edgewood High School.
The boys league is in its first year of competition and came together fairly quickly.
“It was kind of a
spur of the moment thing with gas prices
so high,” Warriors coach John Bowler said.
Bowler offered to host the league and the other coaches agreed to participate.
He said he keeps in contact with the other three coaches regularly so it was a natural fit.
Becky Olmstead handles the placement of officials for the boys and girls summer leagues at Edgewood High School.
Lakers coach Ryan Shontz said the league is a good place to start sorting out the players for next season.
“We’ve had good competition this year,” he said of potential spots available due to the numbers of seniors who graduated from the 2021-22 team.
Shontz said the league has been
good as many of the kids know each other and enjoy playing against other county teams.
Geneva coach Eric Bowser said the league has been good.
“I like it. It is a chance to get the kids out to play,” he said.
On Thursday evening, Bowser had a younger squad on hand as
some of the juniors
and seniors had other commitments.
One of the upsides of the summer league is a chance to see improvement in players, Bowser said.
“You see the young guys start to blossom a little bit,” he said.
He said the Geneva squad is also playing at Perry High School on Mondays.
Likewise, the Spartans are participating in two summer leagues.
On Mondays, Conneaut plays in the Grand Valley league.
“We have gotten a lot out of both the GV and Edgewood summer leagues,” Conneaut coach Tim Tallbacka said. “The Edgewood league is a bit more structured as the games are officiated, but we have learned and improved as a team in both leagues.
“It’s also good to
see the wide variety
of opponents playhing in two different leagues.”
Commented
