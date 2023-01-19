HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Candice Wiggins, a WNBA champion and former all-time leading scorer at Stanford University, came a long way to create a girls basketball program at SPIRE Insititute.
Wiggins, director of basketball operations for the girls team as well as head coach, last played in the Women’s National Basketball Association in 2015 with the New York Liberty. She became involved in coaching at the high school where she went to school in California.
Wiggins decided the SPIRE Institute program would be a good place to create a bridge for athletes to eventually reach the highest level of the sport.
Wiggins said she had been coaching at La Jolla Country Day School, which is near San Diego, at the junior varsity level, and was excited to be able to construct a team from scratch.
She arrived at Spire in May of 2022 and started putting a schedule together, then a roster.
Wiggins said her squad has played in some of the more difficult tournaments in the country. Wiggins added she will work on the roster and then the schedule next year.
Wiggins is working with seven players now from different parts of the world.
Dasha Shiskina is from Moscow; Ramiyah Byrd, Denver; Benedicta Asare and Faridatue Aziz-Alhassan, both from Ghana; Ndeye Leye, Senegal; Autumn Taylor, Shaker Heights and Mykayla Cunningham, Salina, Kansas.
Wiggins said she enjoys the independence of developing the program.
She leads the girls program, while the SPIRE Institute boys program has increased to a three squads. Those teams include post graduate, “national” high school and a second high school squads.
Wiggins said she was attracted to coaching because she loves to teach technique and loves to encourage.
Both aspects were visible during a home game Saturday where she comforted players and continually encouraged her athletes during timeouts.
Wiggins was a member of the WNBA champion Minnesota Lynx in 2011, scoring 10 points off the bench in the deciding game. She played for four teams in the WNBA.
Wiggins holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Stanford.
