HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — The lives of several coaches at the USA FUNdamentals Clinic came full circle on Saturday as they reached out to children attending a football camp at SPIRE Institute.
The camp was organized by 1986 Ashtabula High School graduate Jarrod Bunch.
Bunch played football for the University of Michigan and won the Super Bowl with the New York Giants.
Kevin Crockett, a local youth and junior high coach, said he remembers a bus trip to Michigan to see Bunch play for the Wolverines. He now has a son playing sports at Lakeside High School and gives back to the community through his coaching.
Bunch started a football camp for Ashtabula County youth in 1992 and Marcus Parker was a camper. On Saturday, Parker was leading drills with the youth and remembered the way Bunch reached out to him so many years ago.
"It's fun. I like to teach the kids the things they taught us," Parker said. He also coaches football and basketball for St. John School.
Bunch has been reaching out to Ashtabula County youth since his early days in the NFL. He has never lost the desire to give back to his hometown and surrounding communities.
Bunch, who until recently was a head football coach in the Los Angeles area, said he loves coaching and teaching. He said Ashtabula-area coaches gave him the chance to experience the joy of football and provided an opportunity for him to go to college and eventually play in the NFL.
"It gave me a structure. I am very grateful," he said.
Bunch said he remembers Lyle Alzado, a former NFL player, coming to an end-of-season youth football banquet.
Bunch held onto those words from Alzado as he worked hard to reach the football mountaintop.
Growing up as the youngest kid on his street was also a major piece in his development as a football player. He said playing against older stronger players paid off in the long run.
"When I got to play against kids my own age, it was easy," Bunch said.
Bunch said many area coaches and community leaders assisted the camp by volunteering their time or donating money to make the camp a reality.
