NEWTON FALLS — Nearly 24 years after his final game as a varsity head football coach, Paul Kopko has a major honor to anticipate.
He agreed the news came as “a pleasant surprise.”
Last month, it was announced that Kopko, a 26-season head coach at Ashtabula St. John and Lakeview high schools, is one of six coaches who will be inducted in the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame as the Class of 2023.
Also being honored will be Dan Yeagley (South Range), Steve Trivisonno (Mentor), Ken Meyer (Marion Local), Doug Frye (St. Mary’s) and Gerald Cooke (Watkins).
Kopko was head coach at St. John for 11 seasons then took over the Lakeview program for 15.
He stepped down in 1998, retiring with a win-loss record of 165-98. Kopko's teams won eight league championships and qualified for the state playoffs seven times.
Kopko, a 1960 Newton Falls High School graduate who today lives in his boyhood home, said hearing of the OHSFCA honor was a “quite a surprise … a pleasant surprise.”
Kopko said credit for this honor should go to his players, assistants and administrators who made his coaching career a possibility.
“It’s always been about team effort, not the individual,” Kopko said of his philosophy. “I will gladly accept this award as a representative of all the fine players I had, great assistant coaches … great administrators.”
Kopko graduated from Xavier University in Cincinnati.
His family’s work experiences motivated him to become a teacher and coach. Witnessing the experiences of his grandfather (coal mining) and father (factory) plus a couple of intense summer jobs laboring inspired him to be an educator.
Kopko was pleased that his father, Frank, encouraged him.
“Athletics was always in my family, said Kopko, who earned 10 varsity letters in football, basketball and baseball as a Tiger.
He said his dad was a very good athlete and he thinks coaching “would have been one of his aspirations.”
Kopko’s first year of teaching was at Aurora High School. Then he learned of an opportunity in Ashtabula where his mother, Josephine, was raised.
At Saint John, he was varsity head coach of the basketball team for a couple of seasons and a football assistant coach.
Because of looming cutbacks, Kopko said the Saint John coaches were advised to look elsewhere for jobs, leading him to Painesville Riverside for a year.
An administration change in 1972 brought him back the Heralds, this time as head coach for the varsity football team, launching a Hall of Fame career.
As head coach, Saint John went 60-45-4 and qualified for the playoffs five times.
“When I think back to Ashtabula, I have a lot of fond memories,” he said in an interview this week.
In 1976 and 1977, the Heralds played in the Class A state title game. The 1977 team shared the Northeastern Conference crown with Geneva.
"Coach Kopko was a great football coach," said current Heralds athletic director Nick Iarocci, who played for Kopko at Saint John. "He got the most out of our talent."
In Ashtabula, Kopko taught social studies and eventually was athletic director. He also coached the school’s golf and track and field teams.
Among the players he coached at Saint John was Urban Meyer, who coached Florida and Ohio State to NCAA championships.
What Kopko remembers about Meyer was is “inward drive. He had that drive to excel.”
Kopko enjoyed his time at Saint John, but noted the challenge of coaching a team that never had a home field and was always the smallest program in the league.
“We were always playing up, which was a good thing,” he said, noting how that helped his team earn plenty of computer ratings points to qualify for playoffs when very few teams earned a Week 11 date.
“Not like now,” Kopko agreed, laughing about Ohio’s greatly expanded playoff format.
After 11 seasons in Ashtabula, Kopko decided he was ready for a new challenge and a return to Trumbull County.
“Lakeview was a bigger school,” Kopko said of trying his luck in Cortland.
In 1998, Kopko decided it was time to step back from the coaching carousel. Tom Pavlansky, one of his assistants, took over for a two-decade career with the Bulldogs before going back to his hometown of Poland to coach his alma mater, Poland High School.
Kopko said walking away while still teaching wasn’t easy. He went out of his way to give Pavlansky space to thrive, but was available as a consultant.
“I wasn’t actively coaching,” Kopko said, admitting he had mixed feelings about stepping down.
He did some scouting, adding that “it just wasn’t the same. It was time.”
Health issues prompted his retirement from education in 2004.
Kopko and his first wife, Kathy, raised their children Kelly and Keith in Ashtabula. Both are Saint John graduates.
Tioday, he’s married to Diane and they reside in the home that was his parents’ residence.
Kopko is appreciative of his family’s support over the years, saying that the time he spent coaching flew by.
“During the season, you get so wrapped up in everything, it was so exciting,” he said.
Responsibilities in the offseason increased.
“Going to clinics, preparing for the next season … always kept busy,” he said. “A coach’s life, you can’t get away from it.”
Next for Kopko will be the OHSFCA induction in Columbus next June.
“I was fortunate in having the career that I had,” he said.
