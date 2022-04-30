It’s been a different offseason for Chip Sorber.
Instead of getting ready for the 2022 high school football season as a head coach, namely the Geneva Eagles, he wasn’t sure what the future held.
“I went through some phases,” said Sorber, who led the Eagles from 2015-21. “I didn’t want to coach unless the right opportunity came up.”
Sorber said head coaching options arose, but he decided against those positions.
“Phase 3 is when Chardon and Riverside offered me [assistant] positions,” Sorber said.
In the end, Sorber decided to join Riverside’s staff.
“It was a tough situation,” he said. “I couldn’t go wrong with either one. I love both programs.”
Sorber, a Riverside graduate, said the chance to coach at his alma mater was intriguing.
“Riverside is just a better fit,” he said. “They’re on the verge of some good things. They’ve invested in the right areas.”
Sorber is expected to be involved in both the offense and defense for the Beavers.
“I’m happy to be on board,” he said. “2022 should be interesting. Riverside offered me the chance to see different systems.”
The Beavers, under the direction of Dave Bors, were above .500 the last two seasons. In the 2021 campaign, Riverside went 7-5, falling to Cleveland Benedictine 31-12 in a Division II, Region 5 second-round playoff game.
Riverside is scheduled to host Perry and play at Aurora and Mentor before starting Western Reserve Conference play.
Sorber teaches middle school history at Geneva Middle School.
This spring, he’s coaching at Madison with the boys and girls track teams. Sorber’s daughter, Sydney, is competing for the Blue Streaks.
Geneva compiled a 31-38 record under Sorber. In the 2019 and ‘20 seasons, the Eagles finished 16-4.
Sorber was also selected the county coach of the year in 2019 and ‘20 and Northeast Lakes Division III District Coach of the Year in 2019.
The Eagles reached the third round of the Division III playoffs in the 2020 season, falling to eventual state champion Chardon.
