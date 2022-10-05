At 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon in Las Vegas, casinos may be shuffling their decks, restaurants preparing for a dinner rush and the airport busy landing planes filled with tourists ready for a weekend in Sin City.
Nothing that the bright lights of Vegas, though, will distract Ed Rankin from where his mind will be.
He’ll be fixated somewhere else — Falcon Pride Stadium in Jefferson, where the Falcons will kick off against South Range in a key Northeast 8 Conference battle starting at 7 p.m.
South Range is 7-0 (4-0) in the NEC), while Jefferson checks in at 5-2 (2-2 NE8). In the latest computer ratings, the Raiders are first in Division V, Region 17 and have unofficially clinched a playoff spot, while the Falcons are fifth in DIV, Region 13.
Rankin served as head coach of the Falcons from 2018-2020, before the family moved to Las Vegas. Although he’s three time zones away, Rankin is still very much connected to his team. In fact, he’s actually on the coaching staff.
Though he’s on the other side of the country, Rankin still watches film, prepares scouting reports and helps coach Brandon Hanna in any way he can.
“My role is to do whatever Brandon needs me to do,” he said. “Film study and game planning. With Hudl, I get to see the game film and our opponents. Whatever he needs me to do, I do it.”
Rankin types up a lot of notes from what he sees with the Falcons and their upcoming opponents. He then meets with the coaching staff on Sunday mornings to share his thoughts with the other coaches.
“With COVID, and all that, Zoom and Google Meet came to prominence,” he said. “We use it to our advantage. They sleep in a little, but I get up early.”
In his three years at the helm of the Falcons, Rankin compiled a 4-26 record.
At the same time, though, he taught at the junior high school, where the current varsity players were already shining.
Rankin knew the talent that would be hitting the high school program in a few years.
Having been raised in the coaching ranks at Austintown Fitch,
he had developed an
eye for identifying potential.
“I know really good football players when I see them,” he said. “You can say whatever you want about my coaching, but I know great players when I see them. There were things I could definitely see, if we could just support and surround them with the right people.”
Rankin certainly wanted to be one of those right people.
At the same time,
however, his wife, Jill, who works in the medical field had an incredible opportunity elsewhere.
Rankin currently teaches in a charter school. Jill, is a finalist for People’s choice Nursing Officer of the year, while daughter, Sophia, one of three children, was recently named Homecoming Queen at Durango High School.
Leaving Jefferson was definitely the right decision, but still, it was not easy.
“It was absolutely the hardest thing I did in my life,” he said as emotion cracked through his voice. “I still get emotional about it. But, I felt like this wasn’t about me.
“It was about my family and this would be the best place for them. I did a lot of praying and I knew this was the right thing because it was bigger than me.”
Having the right person to hand the baton to helped with the decision.
Hanna had worked as an assistant under Rankin the three years he was there, and he knew he was the right person to lead the
program into the future.
“Him being so young and seeing all the talent that he’s been blessed with, I think it’s only a matter of time until he’s one of the greatest coaches to ever come out of Ashtabula,” he said. “I don’t throw that around lightly. That’s how whole-heartedly I believe in him and what he’s doing.”
Rankin does not actually watch the games through live-stream or anything like that.
“It’s too gut-wrenching for me,” he said.
Instead, he and Jill usually go out for dinner, but that doesn’t always work out great, either.
“Then, I’m always on my phone checking the scores,” he said. “People will text me, then coach Hanna always calls me afterwards to tell me about it. He’s such a great coach and I’m just thankful he still has
me around to be a part of it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.