Former Buckeyes Young, Fields added to Landry softball game roster

Former Ohio State University Defensive End Chase Young, former Buckeyes Quarterback Justin Fields and former Penn State Linebacker Micah Parsons have all been added to Clear for the 2021 Jarvis Landry & Friends Celebrity Softball Game, presented by Lake Health.
The star-studded roster for the charity softball game on June 12 at Classic Park.
Young broke Ohio State’s single-season sack record with 16.5 in 2019, en route to a Big Ten Championship. After being named a unanimous All-American, the Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year and a Heisman Trophy Finalist, Young was drafted by Washington with the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. In his rookie NFL season, Young was named Defensive Rookie of the Year by the Associated Press and Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA). Young was also one of just two rookies named to the 2021 Pro Bowl.
Fields led the Buckeyes to two Big Ten Championships and two undefeated regular seasons in two years at Ohio State, after transferring from the University of Georgia. Fields was a two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and a two-time First-Team All-Big Ten Selection. In 2019, Fields was a Second-Team All-American and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting after throwing for 41 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Fields was a unanimous First-Team All-American last season and had an all-time performance in the College Football Playoff Semifinal Game against Clemson. Fields threw for 385 yards and six touchdowns to lead Ohio State over Clemson and secure a spot in the National Championship Game. The Chicago Bears selected Fields with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Parsons was a consensus All-American at Penn State in 2019 and also won the Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year award, given annually to the best linebacker in the Big Ten Conference. In the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic against Memphis, Parsons recorded 14 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles, en route to Defensive MVP honors and a 53-39 Penn State victory. Parsons was also the first freshman in Nittany Lions history to lead the team in tackles with 82 in 2018. The Dallas Cowboys drafted Parsons with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The softball game will feature two Pro Bowl captains in Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry and Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Cleveland native Travis Kelce. Landry and Kelce will select their teams from a list of current star athletes, all-time great former athletes and celebrities, including Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Bleacher tickets for the event are currently on sale for $17. Select box seats are available for $22. Tickets for all sections are available for purchase at CaptainsBaseball.com or JarvisLandrySoftball.com.
Gates to Classic Park will open at 2 p.m. In addition to the celebrity softball game, the 2021 event will feature a fundraising initiative for the Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation, as well as a home run derby and awards ceremony. Proceeds from the event will also benefit the Lake Health Foundation.
