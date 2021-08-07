Putting on the pads and hitting an opponent are key components to the first scrimmage of the year, according to area coaches who had the chance to view their teams against competition for the first time this year.
Many area teams played Friday night and others took to the field on Saturday morning, while some will debut next weekend.
Geneva got things going with a double scrimmage against Twinsburg and Division III state champion Chardon on Saturday morning at SPIRE Institute.
Geneva head football coach Chip Sorber said the first scrimmage shows what kind of energy a team brings to the game.
"We are looking forward to see if our young guys are going to bring the [energy]," Sorber said prior to the start of the scrimmage.
"We are trying to see what our brand is going to be," Sorber said.
He said it better be a hard-nosed attitude.
Sorber tried to pump up his squad as they celebrated an interception of a Chardon pass.
Across the county Conneaut was battling Pymatuning Valley on Saturday morning as well.
Pymatuning Valley head football coach Neal Croston said scrimmages give teams a chance to go against players from other schools. He said the most critical part of a scrimmage is seeing how players react in competition.
Croston said there usually aren't a lot of surprises in scrimmages as the players who work hard every day tend to have the most success in scrimmages, or games, as well.
He said there are "gamers" who shine during competition but don't show the same flare in practice, but they are few and far between, Croston said.
Getting better as a team is the focus of a scrimmage, he said.
Conneaut head football coach Rocco Dobran said the first scrimmage is a good place to put players under stressful situations and see how they respond. He said it is also a good time to see what kind of team can develop.
"A lot of it is putting our 'bubble guys' in a lot of plays," Dobran said.
He said he likes to determine what kind of team he will have as each year can have a different flavor with one team being a running team and another a passing team.
"You have to go to where your talents are," Dobran said.
Dobran and Croston said they don't care about wins and losses in a scrimmage. Area coaches said they like to get film of actual plays so they can review the action for their team before the next game.
Jefferson head football coach Brandon Hanna experienced his first scrimmage as a head coach against perennial state power Cardinal Mooney at Falcon Pride Stadium on Friday evening and Lakeside took on Riverside. Both teams battled the stiff competition with hard hits during the scrimmage.
Lakeside athletic director Sean Allgood said he had momentary feelings about being on the field coaching, but is happy to use his skills to assist the coaches and athletes on the field. Allgood coached at Lakeside and Lake Erie College for many years.
"We have coaches that are doing some good things," he said.
