High school football players need a deep commitment to the sport as rules and expectations demand more and more time during the summer months.
Grand Valley head football coach Clinton Nims said his team has been working hard and is happy the team has been able to use acclimation and contact days to gear up for the August 1 start of practice.
Grand Valley, Geneva and Pymatuning Valley teams gathered on Thursday evening for 7 on 7 competition at SPIRE Institute.
Nims said he tries to balance time with the team and other activities the athletes have during the summer. He said there are open gyms for basketball, summer baseball and a lot of the students work to try and help their families and have some pocket money.
"Getting everyone together is hard," he said.
Nims said it is great to see the athletes have full lives and participate in many activities but challenging for a coach as well. He said one of his athletes finished fourth at the Ohio State Fair recently.
"It is good to see guys doing stuff other than football but as a football coach you want your guys together," he said.
The weeks before official first practice on August 1 can be a challenge for coaches. "It is a little bit of a grind. We had our (youth) camp (this week)," said Pymatuning Valley head football coach Neal Croston.
He said the Lakers are using the acclimation days between July 18 and July 29 so the squad is ready to go full tilt on August 1 with full contact.
Croston said his team is in the 20 to 30 participant range. He said his skill people are young but many started last year as freshmen and sophomores.
Geneva head football coach Don Shymske expressed the same concerns about how the rules are constructed that increases the time that football players must put in to participate.
He said he backloaded the summer expectations so kids could go on vacations or have some down time. "I told the kids I wanted them to have a summer," Shymske said.
He said he is thankful for the way the five contact days and five acclimation days are constructed and may be used late in July gearing up for the first day of official practice.
"Because we ask so much (of the players) we lose the "tweeners"," Shymske said. He said he thinks it is sad that fewer students get to experience the excitement of Friday night football due to the increased demands.
Shymske said his squad has some young, fast skill players but has a tough early schedule that includes Madison and several regional powers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.