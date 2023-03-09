Welcome to the latest fishing report for Ashtabula and Conneaut Rivers.
This week’s report provides an overview of the current fishing conditions, what’s working well, and what you can expect on your next fishing trip.
ASHTABULA RIVER
The water levels in Ashtabula River have been fluctuating due to recent rainfall, but that hasn’t stopped the fish from biting.
Anglers have reported catching trout using eggs, jigs, and spinners.
As the water clears up, you may want to switch to smaller lures and flies to increase your chances of a catch.
Fly fishing can be especially effective, with wooly buggers, nymphs, and streamers being popular choices.
With the river water still a bit cold, the fish are likely to be found in deeper, slower-moving water, so make sure you’re targeting the right areas.
CONNEAUT RIVER
Conneaut River has also been producing some great catches this week. With the recent rain, the fish have been spread out throughout the river.
However, as the water levels have dropped, the trout have started to stack up in deeper pockets of water. Trout eggs, and beads are working, while hair jigs have been the most successful bait to use.
Anglers have reported catching some of the larger fish in the deeper pools. If you’re fly fishing, be sure to bring a variety of nymphs and streamers in different colors and sizes.
WEATHER CONDITIOINS
The weather forecast for this weekend predicts more rain and snow, which could make fishing more challenging. However, it also means that the trout will start moving again, providing an excellent opportunity for some great catches.
Make sure you check the weather forecast before heading out and dress appropriately. Bring along some extra layers and wet weather gear, just in case.
Tight lines.
Anthony Hyvarinen writes about outdoors for the Star Beacon. He can be reached at ahyvarinen@starbeacon.com
