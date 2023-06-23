A pair of former Ashtabula County boys golfers of the year are slated to participate in the 102nd Pyramid Treating Ohio Open Championship.
The event runs Monday-Wednesday at Westfield Country Club.
Dylan Fitchet, an Edgewood graduate, and Ayden Richmond, a Geneva alumnus, are in the field.
Fitchet is scheduled to tee off in the first round at 12:35 p.m. on Westfield's North Course. He is paired with NJ Botha of Toledo and Brock Kehres of Shelby.
The Fitchet pairing group is slated to tee off at 7:55 a.m. on Westfield's South Course on Tuesday.
"I am excited to get back into the competitive arena and compete on two great golf courses," Fitchet said. "The field is always strong so you can see where your game stacks up against the best pros and amateurs across Ohio,
"I am looking forward to a great couple of days at Westfield Country Club."
Fitchet is currently a student-athlete at Bowling Green State University. He has one more year to receive a masters degree.
In the 2022-23 season, Fitchet earned Academic All-Mid-American Conference honors. He played in nine events, consisting of 26 rounds.
Fitchet recorded a season-stroke average of 76.92. Twenty of his 26 rounds were in the 70s.
Fitchet hot a season-low of 71 in the second rounds of the Ernie Denham Classic and Redhawk Intercollegiate, and in first round of the MAC Championship. He tied for 31st in MAC Championship with 71-75-82 with a total of 228.
He earned Ashtabula County Player of the Year in 2017 and '18.
Fitchet finished second in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II State Championship, earning all-state honors, as a senior in 2018.
Richmond, who is paired with Garrett Brickley of Columbus and Brady Gazarek, of Delaware, is scheduled to tee off at 9:15 a.m. Monday on Westfield's North Course in the first round.
On Tuesday, in the second round, Richmond's group tees off at 1:55 p.m.
Richmond, the county boys golfer of the year in 2021, red-shirted in his freshman year at Youngstown State.
He was a district finalist in Division I as a junior in 2020.
As a senior in 2021, Richmond shot a 75 at districts, was named the Chagrin Valley Conference Most Valuable Player and averaged 74 strokes per 18 holes and 37 strokes per nine holes.
