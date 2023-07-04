ASHTABULA — It had been 23 years since a Reese crossed the finish line first at the Firecracker 5K, but that was alleviated when Alex Reese won the race on Tuesday morning.
Reese, the nephew of Dale and Craig Reese, runs for Mount Union and bested his high school teammate William Hanchosky by one second with a time of 17:14. He said he has heard about his uncles winning the race 12 times since he was a freshman in high school.
Doug Reese won the race in 1988 followed by 11 years of victories, 1989-99 by his brother Craig.
Craig held the steeplechase record at the University of Akron for many years and became a world class biathlete. Doug and Craig both are Harbor High School graduates.
The young Reese runs distance for the University of Mount Union and has been running in preparation for cross country, but hasn’t run much speed work.
Alex’s father is Dale Reese who didn’t run, but was well aware of his brothers’ success on the streets of Ashtabula on July 4.
“It is cool that my kids are connected with their uncles in a class race like the YMCA Firecracker,” Dale Reese said.
Another Harbor High School cross country alumni also got to enjoy watching his son win a major race on Tuesday. Greg Lotze was at the finish line when his 17-year-old son Zach won the first 10K he ever ran in a time of 39:49.
Greg said it is always great to see your children succeed and it was especially cool in his hometown.
Zach said he is preparing for his senior year at Northfield Mount Hermon in central Massachusetts.
Zach said he has been running about 40 miles a week and thought he might have a chance to win the race after checking out times from previous years’ races.
What he wasn’t expecting was the multiple hills along the course and went out a bit fast.
“I started out way too hot [with a 5:57 first mile],” he said.
Oh and by the way it was the first 10K of his life.
Keegan Sweet, a 28-year-old Edgewood High School graduate, was surprised to come out victorious in the women’s 5K with a time of 23:52.
“It is a first for me,” she said of the road race win.
She said she has been running since high school “just for fun.”
“I hadn’t run a race in several years,” she said.
The women’s winner of the 10K was also surprised by her victory. Michelle Rzeszutek is training for the Marine Corps Marathon this fall in Washington D.C.
“I was using this as my tempo run,” she said.
YMCA Program Director Brian Pruitt said proceeds from the race go to the Livestrong program to help cancer patients. He said the program acts as a support group for people with cancer and provides an exercise component to help them get back on their feet.
He said their slogan is “From strivers to thrivers.”
Pruitt said it takes a lot of volunteers to make the race a reality.
