Staff Report
After taking first in the Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Division boys golf tournament in early August, Edgewood captured the postseason event on Monday.
Edgewood scored a team total of 373 to beat out Madison at 380 at Quail Hollow.
Lakeside finished third with a 425, followed by Geneva at 427 and Jefferson with a 435.
The Warriors are also undefeated in duals at 9-0.
Mason Feather, who was co-medalist in the CVC Lake preseason tournament, paced the Warriors with a 40-42-82.
“The kids worked really hard,” Warriors coach Jim Lamson said. “We talked about the things we could control and No. 1 was attitude and how we respond to ups and downs. We did a great job of responding.”
Carter Howard with a 49-47-96, Drew Hlavtur 47-50-97 and Logan Kray 45-53-98, all checked in with below a 100 for Edgewood.
Nolan Thomas shot a 46-45-91 to pace the Blue Streaks.
“We are very proud of the fact that the boys were able to close the gap from the presason tournament to the postseason tournament with an outstanding team like Edgewood,” Madison coach Pat Moran said.
While Edgewood won the team title, Lakeside had the medalist in Zack Palmer, who fired a 40-40-80. He shared medalist honors with Feather in the CVC Lake preseason tournament.
“It feels great for all of my hard work to finallly come together,” Palmer said. “I want to thank my parents and my coach for always being there and supporting me.”
Feather has also defeated Palmer in two head-to-head meetings this season.
“It’s always a great competition when Mason and I compete against each other,” Palmer said. “It was a tough match, going back-and-forth throughout our round.”
Dragons coach Andy Kiphart said it’s special to see Feather and Palmer go head-to-head.
“Kudos to Mason Feather ... he is a special talent,” Kiphart said. “We knew it would be a grind for 18 holes. Zack was able to withstand some adversity and play well down-the-stretch to overcome a three-stroke deficit. I could not be more proud of him.”
Lamson is also glad to see the two golfers compete.
“We have two kids who play really good golf,” he said.
Also from Ashtabula County, Will Dushney notched a 49-50-99 to lead the Eagles.
“I’m glad the CVC tournament is held on the Devlin Course at Quail Hollow because it gave my young team a feel for what it will be like playing at sectionals in two weeks,” Geneva coach Jason Dalton said.
Giovanni Matticola had low score for the Falcons with a 49-53-102.
“Very tough course for players at our level,” Jefferson coach Scott Barber said. “But most importantly is that we are getting better.”
Barber said improvement is key for his team right now
“I’m seeing better swings, better contact and better knowledge of the game,” he said.
Conneaut had two players compete. Lincoln Wade shot a 108 and Garrit Anderson checked in at 114.
