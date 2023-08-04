In 2022, Edgewood High School sophomore Mason Feather won Ashtabula County Player of the Year in golf after helping Edgewood win the Chagrin Valley Conference championship.
Feather’s father, Aaron, first introduced his son to golf at a young age, buying a 6-year-old Mason a set of clubs and hitting balls in the back yard that summer. Not long after, Mason was competing in tournaments.
He participated in the U.S. Kids Golf for a few years, then competed in the Junior PGA Tour and NEO Future tournaments. Last year, Feather was on the North Coast Junior Tour and ended up finishing out as the total points winner.
With all the success at a young age, Feather is happy he has the ability to compete at such a high level, but he has not forgotten the joy of the game.
“It means a lot to me being able to go out there and win these tournaments and stuff, but I just do it for fun,” he said.
As the years went by, Feather continued to improve his skills on the golf course and more and more success followed.
The young golfer has no shortage of support, as Edgewood golf coach Jim Lamson is excited about what’s nexyt/
“He’s had a bunch of success in his early high school career and I’m excited to see where he goes from here,” Lamson said.
Although Feather and Edgewood had a successful season last year, they hope to achieve much more this year.
After winning the CVC last year, the team competed at the Division II sectional tournament at Quail Hollow. Edgewood finished with a team total of 373, which gave them seventh place. Unfortunately it wasn’t enough to move on, as Lake Catholic was the last team to qualify with a score of 336.
Individually, Feather came up close to reaching the state tournament, as he needed to finish with an 82 and he ended with an 85.
As he is about to enter his junior season, Feather has two goals he wants to achieve before he graduates: helping his team win another CVC championship this year, and make it to the state tournament before his time at Edgewood is over.
Feather has two more years of high school, but he already has hopes of playing at the collegiate level. Right now, though, Feather has his focus on his high school career.
He said his favorite thing about the game is being around others.
“It’s just about playing with other people and friends while having fun,” Feather said.
Feather and Edgewood are hoping to have another successful golf season, but the reward for Feather is that he gets to play the game he loves with his friends.
