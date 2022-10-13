HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Geneva will look to rebound in its regular-season finale next week after a 32-7 loss to Perry on Thursday night at Spire Institute.
The Eagles are scheduled to host Chagrin Falls on Oct. 21 at Spire.
“We’re just gonna go back and do what we normally do, go back to the drawing board,” Geneva coach Don Shymske said. “We’ll continue what we have been doing.”
On Thursday, Perry jumped out to an early lead, en route to the Chagrin Valley Conference Chagrin Division win
The Pirates improved to 7-2 (5-1), while the Eagles dropped to 6-3 and 4-2.
Perry quarterback Walter Moses threw four touchdown passes.
The Pirates tallied a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter and added another two in the second to build a 26-0 halftime lead.
Brayden Richards put Perry on the board first with a 1-yard TD run, which capped an 8-minute drive.
Then, the Pirates capitalized on a Geneva fumble.
Moses found Charlie Rockwell for a 12-yard scoring strike with two minutes remaining in the opening quarter.
Early in the second quarter, the Pirates partially blocked a punt.
On the first play of the drive, Moses hooked up with Jaden Hacking on a 44-yard scoring strike.
Bryce Peet provided the Eagles with an interception of Moses in the second quarter. Geneva picked off Moses twice in the game.
But Perry added a late second-quarter TD as Moses connected with Richards from 5 yards out.
The Pirates continued their offensive output in the third quarter.
Moses hit Richards again on a 49-yard scoring play to give Perry a 32-0 lead.
The Eagles tallied their first TD late in the third quarter.
Kenny Young hit
Peet with a 3-yard pass play.
Perry posted a total of 370 yards for the game, which included 116 rushing and 254 passing.
Hayden Diemer had 58 yards rushing for Geneva.
Perry closes the regular season with a home game against West Geauga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.